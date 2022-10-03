logo
Breaking News
  

Asian Shares Drift Lower In Thin Holiday Trade

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
asian down 03oct22 lt

Asian stocks retreated on Monday as inflation and interest-rate worries lingered, and oil prices spiked on speculation over OPEC+ cutting production substantially this week.

Oil prices jumped more than 3 percent ahead of the Oct. 5 OPEC+ meeting, while the dollar/yen rate held steady below the 145-level following an intervention by Japan to shore up the fragile currency.

Trading volumes were thin as Chinese markets kicked off the Golden Week holiday. South Korean markets were also shut.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended 0.83 percent lower at 17,0879.51, after having hit a low of 16,096.96 earlier in the day on fears of tightening U.S. monetary policy.

Japanese stocks bucked the weak trend, with chip-related firms and energy companies leading the surge. Sentiment was buoyed by the Bank of Japan's "tankan" survey results showing that corporate capital expenditure plans for the current fiscal year remains strong.

The Nikkei average climbed 1.07 percent to 26,215.79, while the broader Topix index closed 0.63 percent higher at 1,847.58, reversing initial losses.

Japan Petroleum gained 2.9 percent and Inpex Corp added 3 percent as oil prices rallied amid talk of OPEC+ production cuts. In the tech sector, Screen Holdings, Tokyo Electron and Advantest surged 4-5 percent.

Mimasu Semiconductor Industry soared 12.5 percent after a strong forecast for earnings this fiscal year.

Australian markets ended slightly lower ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank on Tuesday, with economists expecting the central bank to raise rates by 50 basis points to 2.85 percent -- a level not seen since April 2013 to stem inflation which is trending at 20-year highs.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.27 percent to 6,456.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index slipped 0.33 percent to close at 6,656.40. Tech stocks led losses, with WiseTech Global, Appen and Zip Co falling 1-4 percent.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index fell 0.96 percent to 10,959.45.

U.S. stocks fell in choppy trading on Friday to notch their longest streak of quarterly losses since the market collapse of 2008, as sportswear maker Nike warned of a margin squeeze and new data closely watched by the Federal Reserve showed that prices continued to rise at a rapid pace in August.

In remarks prepared for a speech in New York, Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard warned that the risk of additional inflationary shocks cannot be ruled out and that monetary policy will need to be restrictive for some time.

The Dow lost 1.7 percent while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite both shed around 1.5 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
UK Govt Abandons Plan To Scrap 45% Tax Rate After Facing Criticism
The UK government decided to abandon its plan to scrap the 45 percent tax rate, which was announced just 10 days before, after coming under severe criticism for such a relaxation for the high earners at the time of rising living costs.
Russia Factory Activity Growth Accelerates On Production, Orders
Russia's manufacturing activity grew at the fastest pace in three-and-a-half years in September, supported by increases in production and new orders, survey data from S&P Global showed on Monday. The factory Purchasing Managers' Index posted 52.0 in September, up from 51.7 in August. A score above...
India Manufacturing Sector Growth Slows In September
India's manufacturing sector growth slowed moderately in September but the overall growth remained robust, survey data published by S&P Global showed on Monday. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 55.1 in September from 56.2 in August. The score was also below economists' forecast...
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap