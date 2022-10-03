Wall Street Set To Open Higher

The Labor Department's monthly jobs report as well as reports on manufacturing and service sector activity might get the attention of investors on Monday.

OPEC+ meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.

Geopolitical developments and oil prices might be closely monitored by investors.

Earlier signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.

Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading negative.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were up 148.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 163.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 1.75 points.

The U.S. major averages all finished in negative territory on Friday. The Dow plunged 500.10 points or 1.7 percent to 28,725.51, the Nasdaq tumbled 161.89 points or 1.5 percent to 10,575.62 and the S&P 500 slumped 54.85 points or 1.5 percent to 3,585.62.

On the economic front, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic to give welcome and opening remarks at the 2022 Technology-Enabled Disruption conference, hosted by the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Richmond, and Dallas at 9.05 pm ET.

Raphael Bostic will moderate a discussion at TED at 6.45 pm ET.

Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George to speak on Payments before the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Payments Symposium at 2.15 pm ET.

Asian stocks retreated on Monday.



Chinese are closed for the Golden Week holiday. South Korean markets were also shut.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended 0.83 percent lower at 17,0879.51.

Japanese stocks finished higher. The Nikkei average climbed 1.07 percent to 26,215.79, while the broader Topix index closed 0.63 percent higher at 1,847.58, reversing initial losses.

Australian markets ended slightly lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.27 percent to 6,456.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index slipped 0.33 percent to close at 6,656.40.

European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is down 34.41 points or 0.60 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 43.59 points or 0.35 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 33.62 points or 0.49 percent. Swiss Market Index is losing 60.58 points or 0.59 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.38 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News