Zerto Fontal Cheese, Brie And Camembert Cheeses Recalled

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of various cheeses citing undeclared allergen as well as the potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

Zerto Fontal cheese from Amazon's Whole Foods Market has been recalled due to undeclared egg allergen, while Brie and Camembert cheeses from Old Europe Cheese, Inc. has been recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes concerns.

Whole Foods Market has recalled Zerto Fontal cheese from fifty-four stores in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York as it contains egg lysozyme, an egg white protein, which is not declared on the product label. The products were located in the Specialty department and were packaged by the slice with Whole Foods Market scale labels.

The affected Zerto Fontal cheese has product code of 20565300000, sell by dates of 9/21/2022 - 10/20/2022, and were available for purchase from 9/21/2022 through 9/29/2022.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs may get a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recall was initiated after the mislabeling issue was discovered by a customer complaint of illness. Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market are urged to bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund.

Further, Old Europe Cheese has called back its Brie and Camembert cheeses for the potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

The agency noted that retailers may have repackaged bulk Old Europe Cheese items into smaller containers and sold this repackaged product to consumers.

The affected products were distributed from August 01, 2022 through September 28, 2022 and have best by dates from September 28 to December 14, 2022. The products were available at supermarkets, wholesale and retail stores nationwide and Mexico.

The various retailers include Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Harding's, Shaw's, Price Chopper, Market Basket, Raley's, Save Mart, Giant Foods, Stop & Shop, Fresh Thyme, Lidl, Sprouts, Athenian Foods, and Whole Foods, among others.

Consumers who have purchased the stated Brie and Camembert products are urged not to consume it and discard the product.

The recall was initiated after a full environmental audit of 120 samples, in which one of the facilities' samples tested positive. The strain from that positive case has been linked to 6 cases of Listeriosis dating from 2017 to 2022.

Though these cases were not previously linked to this company's products, Old Europe Cheese decided to do the recall in order to avoid any risk to their customers.

