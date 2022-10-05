Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album 'Only The Strong Survive'

Columbia Records will release Bruce Springsteen's new studio album on November 11.

Featuring lead vocals by Springsteen, Only The Strong Survive includes 15 songs from the catalogues of Motown, Gamble and Huff, Stax and many more.

This 21st studio album from Springsteen will also feature guest vocals by Sam Moore, as well as contributions from The E Street Horns, full string arrangements by Rob Mathes, and backing vocals by Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore, Curtis King Jr., Dennis Collins and Fonzi Thornton.

Speaking about the album, Springsteen said, "I wanted to make an album where I just sang. And what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the Sixties and Seventies? I've taken my inspiration from Levi Stubbs, David Ruffin, Jimmy Ruffin, the Iceman Jerry Butler, Diana Ross, Dobie Gray, and Scott Walker, among many others."

"I've tried to do justice to them all—and to the fabulous writers of this glorious music. My goal is for the modern audience to experience its beauty and joy, just as I have since I first heard it. I hope you love listening to it as much as I loved making it," he added.



Springsteen also shared the official music video for "Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)" with a special introduction from The Boss.

Springsteen will reunite with the legendary E Street Band in February for his 2023 international tour.

Only The Strong Survive Tracklist:

1. Only the Strong Survive

2. Soul Days feat. Sam Moore

3. Nightshift

4. Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)

5. The Sun Ain't Gonna Shine Anymore

6. Turn Back the Hands of Time

7. When She Was My Girl

8. Hey, Western Union Man

9. I Wish It Would Rain

10. Don't Play That Song

11. Any Other Way

12. I Forgot to Be Your Lover feat. Sam Moore

13. 7 Rooms of Gloom

14. What Becomes of the Brokenhearted

15. Someday We'll Be Together

