Markets React To The Jobs Data, War Clouds

World are reacting cautiously to the robust labor market data from the U.S. that appears to have strengthened the case for another firm rate hike in the next Fed review. Fresh geopolitical tensions in eastern Europe as well as the trade tensions between the U.S. and China added to the negative market sentiment.

Asian stocks finished with deep losses. European stocks are trading mostly negative. Wall Street also appears set to open with mild losses.

Rate hike fears and safe haven demand lifted the Dollar and the Dollar Index. Bond yields moved mixed. Gold weakened amidst the surge in Dollar. Crude oil prices declined after a continuous rise that was fueled by the output cut by OPEC+. Cryptocurrencies are trading in negative territory.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 29,236.00, down 0.21%

S&P 500 (US500) at 3,627.60, down 0.33%

Germany's DAX at 12,283.83, up 0.09%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 6,955.15, down 0.51%

France's CAC 40 at 5,824.47, down 0.72%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,355.45, down 0.59%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,116.11, down 0.71% (Oct 7)

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 6,667.80, down 1.40%

China's Shanghai Composite at 2,974.15, down 1.66%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,216.66, down 2.95%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 0.9689, down 0.53%

GBPUSD at 1.1056, down 0.26%

USDJPY at 145.51, up 0.13%

AUDUSD at 0.6303, down 1.01%

USDCAD at 1.3745, up 0.06%

Dollar Index at 113.23, up 0.38%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.888%, up 0.06%

Germany at 2.1775%, down 0.75%

France at 2.793%, down 0.25%

U.K. at 4.3525%, up 2.73%

Japan at 0.244%, down 2.40%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $91.92, down 0.78%

Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $97.18, down 0.76%

Gold Futures (Dec) at $1,688.45, down 1.22%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $19,199.11, down 1.03%

Ethereum at $1,302.67, down 0.92%

BNB at $272.73, down 1.59%

XRP at $0.5144, down 0.54%

Cardano at $0.4149, down 1.62%

