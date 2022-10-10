Iron Maiden Announce 2023 U.K., European Dates For 'The Future Past Tour'

Iron Maiden will be bringing a new tour to Europe in the summer of 2023, including arena shows in the U.K. & Ireland.

The Future Past Tour will feature previously unperformed songs from the band's most recent studio album Senjutsu, along with a focus on 1986's iconic Somewhere In Time record, plus other classic cuts.

"Following the release of our latest album, Senjutsu, we updated the current Legacy of the Beast Tour a little by opening the show with the first 3 songs from it, with the Japanese Palace stage set," Steve Harris said. "As it doesn't make a lot of sense to repeat this for a Senjutsu album tour, we thought about other options and we've decided to revisit Somewhere In Time as that tour didn't feature in the various retrospective history tours we've played over the years. They were based on our 80's concert videos and sadly we did not film that tour (blame the manager!!)."

"We have had lots of requests from fans over the years for many tracks on it so we are now going to play them, plus of course a few others we know you will like! It will also be particularly satisfying to finally get to play some of the more epic tracks on Senjutsu, it's been a long wait! 2023 is going to be an exciting time and we're really looking forward to seeing everyone again in the UK, Ireland and around Europe," added the English heavy metal band's founder and bassist.

Further European dates for The Future Past Tour will be announced later, the band said.

Support for The Future Past Tour will be announced at a later date.

Pre sale of Fan Club tickets will begin on October 11.

Tour Dates:

June 2023

13 Tauron Arena, Krakow, POLAND - (On sale Fri Oct 14)

19 Hallenstadion, Zurich, SWITZERLAND - (On sale Thu Oct 13)

24 3Arena, Dublin, IRELAND - (On sale Fri Oct 14)

26 Ovo Hydro, Glasgow, SCOTLAND - (On sale Fri Oct 14)

28 First Direct Arena, Leeds, ENGLAND - (On sale Fri Oct 14)

30 AO Arena, Manchester, ENGLAND - (On sale Fri Oct 14)

