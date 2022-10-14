Markets Gain Despite The Higher-than-expected CPI Readings

World rebounded, even though data showed hotter-than-expected inflation in the U.S. Expectations are also high that the British Govt would reverse some of the fiscal plans it unveiled last week, that roiled markets. Markets await the onset of the earnings season to assess the impact, the high interest rates would have had on corporate and bank earnings.

Asian stocks finished higher. European stocks are also trading in the green zone. Wall Street however appears set to open with mild losses.

The Dollar Index rebounded. Bond yields eased across regions and tenors. Gold edged lower, in the backdrop of the high inflation readings and the Dollar's rebound. Crude oil prices dropped amidst weak oil demand in China. Cryptocurrencies traded deep in the green.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 29,998.50, down 0.13%

S&P 500 (US500) at 3,661.70, down 0.22%

Germany's DAX at 12,462.90, up 0.87%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 6,917.92, up 0.99%

France's CAC 40 at 5,948.37, up 1.18%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,398.75, up 1.08%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,090.76, up 3.25%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 6,758.80, up 1.75%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,071.99, up 1.840%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,579, up 1.16%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 0.9747, down 0.27%

GBPUSD at 1.1268, down 0.54%

USDJPY at 147.62, up 0.27%

AUDUSD at 0.6306, up 0.14%

USDCAD at 1.3772, up 0.16%

Dollar Index at 112.72, up 0.32%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.903%, down 1.28%

Germany at 2.1635%, down 5.77%

France at 2.769%, down 4.32%

U.K. at 4.046%, down 3.53%

Japan at 0.246%, down 1.60% (Oct 13)

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $88.62, down 0.55%

Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $93.88, down 0.73%

Gold Futures (Dec) at $1,688.30, down 0.52%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $19,657.72, up 3.47%

Ethereum at $1,322.72, up 3.62%

BNB at $273.82, up 3.76%

XRP at $0.5006, up 9.80%

Cardano at $0.3826, up 5.87%

