logo
Breaking News
  

Asian Shares Mixed Amid China Chip Woes

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
market trends1 100121 17oct22 lt

Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday after reports suggested that Apple has put on hold plans to use memory chips from China's Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. in its products.

The report comes just a week after the White House unveiled sweeping regulations that limit the sale of semiconductors and chip-making equipment to Chinese customers.

Meanwhile, the iPhone manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou locked down one of its most-populated districts to tame a virus flare-up as President Xi Jinping signaled no change to the Covid-Zero policy.

Expectations of continued monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the escalating Russia-Ukraine war also added to worries over global financial stability.

Chinese shares closed higher as President Xi promised steps to boost the struggling economy and the country's central bank held its key policy rates steady. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4 percent to 3,084.94.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index reversed course to end 0.2 percent higher at 16,612.90 as investors kept their eyes on the weeklong Communist Party congress in China and key economic data out of China due later in the week.

The Taiwan Weighted Index slumped 1.2 percent to 12,966.05 after Xi's speech at the party congress. At the opening ceremony of the ruling Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, Xi said China "will never promise to renounce the use of force" for reunification.

Japanese shares fell sharply as worries lingered over rising bond yields and recession risks. The Nikkei 225 Index tumbled 1.2 percent to 26,775.79, while the broader Topix index closed 1.0 percent lower at 1,879.56.

Drug makers led the losses, with Astellas losing 1.4 percent and Daiichi Sankyo falling 3.3 percent. Heavyweights SoftBank and Fast Retailing ended down 1.8 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

Seoul stocks rose for a second straight session, with the Kospi rising 0.3 percent to 2,219.71 as investors hunted for bargains. Kakao Corp., the country's top messaging app, plummeted 5.9 percent after a major outage over the weekend disrupted service for more than 53 million users worldwide.

Australian stocks fell as worries about a potential global recession pulled down commodity-related stocks. Investors also awaited quarterly production reports from mining giants for direction.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index slid 1.4 percent to 6,664.40, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended 1.4 percent lower at 6,854.30. Construction materials producer Adbri plunged 22 percent on news of its CEO's exit.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index shed 0.8 percent to settle at 10,785.92.

U.S. stocks slumped Friday and bond yields spiked after a closely watched survey showed inflation expectations were increasing, adding to worries around the Fed's policy tightening.

Investors also reacted to a mixed bag of earnings results from large banks and the unchanged reading in retail sales last month.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 3.1 percent to hit its lowest closing level in over two years, while the Dow gave up 1.3 percent and the S&P 500 tumbled 2.4 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Walmart Offers Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids
Retail giant Walmart has begun offering over the counter (OTC) hearing aids to customers at affordable prices without a medical exam or fitting adjustment needed by an audiologist. The broad assortment of high-quality hearing aids will be available in the U.S. to customers who are 18 years and older with perceived mild-to-moderate hearing loss.
Mercedes-Benz Adds Apple Music With Spatial Audio
Apple Inc. and German auto major Mercedes-Benz entered into a partnership to use Apple Music's premium immersive Spatial Audio in select vehicles. Mercedes-Benz vehicles will be the first-ever non-Apple devices to feature immersive Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, the company noted. It comes fully integrated through the MBUX infotainment system.
Bank Of America Q3 Profit Down 8%, But Results Top Estimates
Bank of America Corp. (BAC) reported Monday that net profit for the third quarter decreased 8 percent from last year, hurt by provision for credit losses as well as lower fees and service charges. However, both earnings and revenues for the quarter topped analysts' estimates.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap