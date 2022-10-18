Green Day Announce 25th Anniversary Reissue Of 'Nimrod'

Marking the 25th anniversary of Nimrod, Green Day have announced a reissue of the 1997 album.

Nimrod (25th Anniversary Edition) will be released digitally as a 5xLP and as a 3xCD box set on on January 27, 2023.

The album will be pressed on sick silver vinyl for the box set, which can be pre-ordered along with the digital album at https://greenday.lnk.to/Nimrod25

Green Day is re-releasing Nimrod with 14 previously unreleased demos and a live album recorded at the Electric Factory in Philadelphia in 1997, which included 15 unreleased tracks.

To preview the reissue, the band shared "You Irritate Me (Demo)."

Some limited edition Nimrod merch is also available in the band's webstore, https://store.greenday.com/

Nimrod (25th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist:

01 Nice Guys Finish Last

02 Hitchin' a Ride

03 The Grouch

04 Redundant

05 Scattered

06 All the Time

07 Worry Rock

08 Playtpus (I Hate You)

09 Uptight

10 Last Ride In

11 Jinx

12 Haushinka

13 Walking Alone

14 Reject

15 Take Back

16 King for a Day

17 Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)

18 Prosthetic Head

19 Nice Guys Finish Last (Demo)

20 Place Inside My Head (Demo)

21 The Grouch (Demo)

22 Walking Alone (Demo)

23 Jinx (Demo)

24 Alison (Demo)

25 Espionage (Demo)

26 You Irritate Me (Demo)

27 Tre Polka (Demo)

28 When It's Time (Demo)

29 Desensitized (Demo)

30 Chain Saw (Demo)

31 Reject (Demo)

32 Black Eyeliner (Demo)

33 Going to Pasalacqua (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

34 Welcome to Paradise (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

35 Geek Stink Breath (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

36 Nice Guys Finish Last (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

37 Hitchin' a Ride (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

38 The Grouch (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

39 Chump (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

40 Longview (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

41 2000 Light Years Away (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

42 Brain Stew (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

43 Jaded (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

44 Knowledge (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

45 Basket Case (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

46 She (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

47 F.O.D. (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

48 Paper Lanterns (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

49 Scattered (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

50 Prosthetic Head (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

51 When I Come Around (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

52 Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

(Photo: Pamela Littky)

Entertainment News