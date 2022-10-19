Wall Street Poised To Open In Negative Territory; Beige Book On Focus

The Fed's Beige Book and earnings might be the spotlight on Wednesday.

Investors are keenly watching the Russia-Ukraine war situation.

The U.K. is facing 40-year high inflation and food and energy prices are skyrocketing.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were down 120.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 17.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 55.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished higher on Tuesday. The Dow ended the day up 337.98 points or 1.1 percent at 30,523.80, its best closing level in almost a month. The Nasdaq advanced 96.60 points or 0.9 percent to 10,772.40 and the S&P 500 jumped 42.03 points or 1.1 percent at 3,719.98.

On the economic front, the Commerce, and the Housing & Urban Development department's Housing Starts and Permits for September will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for Housing starts is $1.475 million, while it was up $1.575 million in August. The Housing permits is expected to be $1.550 million, while it was up $1.542 million in the prior month.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude oil inventories were up 9.9 million barrels and the gasoline inventories were 2.0 million barrels.

Twenty-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



The Beige Book, published by the Federal Open Market Committee, is scheduled at 2.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks finished mixed on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite Index dropped 37 points or 1.19 percent to finish at 3,044.38. The day's trading ranged between 3,044.38 and 3,081.39.



The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange finished trading at 16,511.28.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 rallied 101 points or 0.37 percent to end trading at 27,257.38.



Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 6,800.10 after adding 21 points or 0.31 percent. The day's trading was between 6,777.50 and 6,822.20.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 25.63 points or 0.42 percent. DAX of Germany is progressing 23.68 points or 0.19 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing by 2.10 points or 0.03 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 11.88 points or 0.11 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.27 percent.

