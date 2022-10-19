Ten-Year Yield Spikes To New Fourteen Year-High

After ending the previous session modestly higher, treasuries showed a substantial move back to the downside during trading on Wednesday.

Bond prices came under pressure early in the session and remained sharply lower throughout the day. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, jumped 12.9 basis points to 4.127 percent.

The ten-year yield more than offset the dip seen on Tuesday, ending the session at its highest closing level in over fourteen years.

The sharp pullback by treasuries came amid lingering concerns about the Federal Reserve's plans to continue aggressively raising interest rates.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said after the close of trading yesterday that the Fed may need to push its benchmark policy rate above 4.75 percent if underlying inflation does not stop rising.

"Markets expect the Fed to deliver another 75 basis point increase in November and the odds are rising that they could do that again in December," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Late in the trading day, the Fed released its Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in each of the twelve Fed districts.

The Beige Book said economic activity in the U.S. has expanded modestly since early September, although the report noted conditions varied across industries and districts.

The Fed said four districts saw flat activity and two cited declines, with slowing or weak demand attributed to higher interest rates, inflation, and supply disruptions.

With regard to inflation, the Beige Book noted price growth remained elevated but acknowledged some easing across several districts.

"Significant input price increases were reported in a variety of industries, though some declines in commodity, fuel, and freight costs were noted," the Fed said.

Trading on Thursday may be impacted by reaction to reports on weekly jobless claims, existing home sales and leading economic indicators.

