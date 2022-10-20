New Zealand Has NZ$1.615 Billion Trade Deficit In September

New Zealand posted a merchandise trade deficit of NZ$1.615 billion in September, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday.

That follows the downwardly revised NZ$2.625 billion shortfall in August (originally -NZ$2.447 billion).

Exports were worth NZ$6.03 billion, up from the downwardly revised NZ$5.29 billion in the previous month (originally NZ$5.48 billion).

Imports were at NZ$7.64 billion, down from the downwardly revised NZ$7.82 billion a month earlier (originally NZ$7.93 billion).

Economic News

