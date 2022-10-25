Blake Shelton, Carson Daly Share First Look At New Celebrity Game Show 'Barmageddon'

Blake Shelton and Carson Daly recently released a trailer that offers a first look at their new celebrity game show "Barmageddon."

Shelton and Daly star as well as executive produce the USA Network's game show, which premieres on December 5.

The show, which will take place in Shelton's Music City bar, Ole Red, is hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. The game show will see Shelton, Daly and Bella invite their celebrity friends to compete in a slew of creative bar games.

"Barmageddon is a show where the celebrities you love give viral video sensations a shot at redemption, playing some crazy games," Daly explains in the trailer. "It's a show that's shot right here in Nashville, Tennessee, in Blake's bar, Ole Red. This is your home.

This is your bar."

"I have literally slept here," Shelton adds.

Bella, the host, then says, "It's so much fun seeing all of these celebrities letting loose."

Air cannon cornhole, drunken axe hole, and keg curling are among the games to be played on the show. "The games are big, the antics are loud, and the competition is ludicrous in the best way," the show's press release reads.

Gwen Stefani reportedly competes against Shery Crow, and Sasha Banks takes on Brie Bella. Trace Adkins, Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel, Lil Rel Howery, Malin Akerman, Chris Young, Jimmie Johnson, Clint Bowyer, Jay Pharoah, Martin Kove, Kane Brown, and Elle King are among the other celebrities set to take part in the show.

"I'm horny as hell, so I'm ready," King hilariously says in the trailer. "With my wife, I think she just felt a little bit sorry for me," Shelton jokes in the video as Stefani is introduced as a guest. "For sure," agrees Daly.

The clip features a sneak peek at Stefani's challenges, showcasing her and Daly wearing silly "beer goggles."

"This is drunk. This is like when-you-agreed-to-marry-Blake-Shelton drunk," Daly jokes through blurred vision.

(Photo: USA)

