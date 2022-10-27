Markets Cautious Ahead Of ECB Decision

Markets remained cautious ahead of the interest rate review by the ECB. The ECB is widely expected to increase key rates by 75 basis points to tame sticky inflation. Also on the anvil is the GDP data release from the U.S. related to the third quarter which would give clues on the Fed's likely moves on monetary policy, going forward.

Asian stocks finished on a mixed note. European benchmarks are mostly lower. Wall Street, however, appears set to open with mild gains.

Dollar strengthened mildly. Bond yields hardened. Gold retreated amidst the Dollar's strength. Crude oil prices edged lower on concerns over fall in Chinese demand. Cryptocurrencies extended gains to cross $1 trillion in market cap.



Here is a snapshot of the world at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 31,946.60, up 0.34%

S&P 500 (US500) at 3,833.30, up 0.07%

Germany's DAX at 13,125.89, down 0.53%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,077.55, up 0.30%

France's CAC 40 at 6,232.10, down 0.70%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,585.45, down 0.55%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,345.24, down 0.32%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 6,845.10, up 0.50%

China's Shanghai Composite at 2,982.90, down 0.55%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 15,427.94, up 0.72%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0037, down 0.40%

GBPUSD at 1.1556, down 0.61%

USDJPY at 146.47, up 0.08%

AUDUSD at 0.6455, down 0.65%

USDCAD at 1.3598, up 0.35%

Dollar Index at 109.99, up 0.27%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 4.069%, up 1.35%

Germany at 2.179%, up 2.98%

France at 2.714%, up 2.45%

U.K. at 3.6265%, up 1.38%

Japan at 0.251%, down 1.57%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $87.86, down 0.06%

Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $93.77, down 0.02%

Gold Futures (Dec) at $1,665.65, down 0.21%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $20,650.00, up 0.24%

Ethereum at $1,549.24, up 0.97%

BNB at $287.79, down 0.35%

XRP at $0.4726, up 1.59%

Cardano at $0.4051, up 0.06%

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis