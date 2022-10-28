Wynonna Judd Extends 'The Judds: The Final Tour' Into 2023

Wynonna Judd has extended "The Judds: The Final Tour" into 2023, adding 15 additional dates.

The trek was slated to run through October 29 in Lexington, Kentucky.

It will now extend through February 2023, with Martina McBryde, Ashley McBride, Kelsea Ballerini, Brandi Carlile and Little Big Town all returning as opening acts on various dates for the 2023 run of shows.

Initially, the tour was set to be Judds farewell tour with Wynonna and her mother, Naomi Judd. However, Naomi passed away on April 30 at age 76, just one day prior to The Judds' induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Wynonna later confirmed that she would continue the tour, pledging that she "will continue to sing. …I am gonna have to honor her and do this tour because that is what you would want."

"The decision to add 15 more shows was a no-brainer for me. The fans have been such a gift during my time of grieving and honoring my mother in song. What an amazing season this is," she said. "I look so forward to continuing the celebration of the music that has changed my life forever. In my 39 years of performing, these shows have truly been some of my absolute favorite experiences ever and I look forward to making new memories with the fans and guest artists in 2023."

General public tickets will be on sale on Friday, October 28, at 10 a.m. local time.

Newly added dates:

Jan. 26, 2023 - Hershey, Pa. - GIANT Center

Jan. 28, 2023 - Bridgeport, Conn. - Total Mortgage Arena

Jan. 29, 2023 - Worcester, Mass. - DCU Center

Feb. 2, 2023 - Tulsa, Okla. -BOK Center

Feb. 3, 2023 - Kansas City, Mo. - T-Mobile Center

Feb. 4, 2023 - St. Louis, Mo. - Chaifetz Arena

Feb. 9, 2023 - Omaha, Neb. - CHI Health Center Omaha

Feb. 10, 2023 - Moline, Ill. - Vibrant Arena at THE MARK

Feb. 11, 2023 - Dayton, Ohio - WSU Nutter Center

Feb. 16, 2023 - Greenville, S.C. - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Feb. 17, 2023 - Fairfax, Va. - EagleBank Arena

Feb. 18, 2023 - Charleston, W. Va. - Charleston Coliseum

Feb. 23, 2023 - Savannah, Ga. - Enmarket Arena

Feb. 24, 2023 - Tampa, Fla. - Amalie Arena

Feb. 25, 2023 - Hollywood, Fla. Hard Rock Live at Seminole/Hard Rock Hollywood

