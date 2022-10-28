Van Morrison Announces New Album 'Moving On Skiffle,' Shares Lead Single 'Streamline Train'

Van Morrison has announced that his new album, Moving On Skiffle, will be released on March 10, 2023.

Morrison offered a preview of the album by recently sharing its lead single, "Streamline Train."

"I was still in school when I performed with a skiffle band - a couple of guitars, washboard, tea-chest bass," Morrison said. "I was already familiar with Lead Belly's recordings so when I heard Lonnie Donegan's version of 'Rock Island Line' I intuitively understood what he was creating. I knew that it was what I wanted to do. It was like an explosion. This record retranslates songs from that era".

"Chas McDevitt's book is where to start when it comes to the history of skiffle," he added. "From the very beginning with Lead Belly and the jug bands laying the foundations through to Lonnie Donegan's influence, and Chas McDevitt's skiffle group, it's all in there."

Key contributors on the 23-track album include Dave Keary (guitars), Pete Hurley (bass), Colin Griffin (drums) and Sticky Wicket (washboard). Current Brit folk favorite Seth Lakeman also contributes fiddle to five songs.

Morrison also announced details of some special intimate album launch shows at The Stables in Milton Keynes on March 13, 14 and 15 and at Whitla Hall in Belfast on April 6 and 7.

Fans who pre-order the album at https://vanmorrison.lnk.to/MovingOnSkiffleSo/link by 5 pm on October 31 will receive access to a ticket pre-sale, which opens at 10 am on November 1. The pre-sale remains live until tickets go on general sale at 10 am on November 4.

Moving On Skiffle tracklist:

1. Freight Train

2. Careless Love

3. Sail Away Ladies

4. Streamline Train

5. Take This Hammer

6. No Other Baby

7. Gypsy Davy

8. This Loving Light of Mine

9. In The Evening When the Sun Goes Down

10. Yonder Comes A Sucker

11. Travellin' Blues

12. Gov Don't Allow

13. Come On In

14. Streamlined Cannonball

15. Greenback Dollar

16. Oh Lonesome Me

17. I Wish Was An Apple On A Tree

18. I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry

19. I'm Movin' On

20. Cold Cold Heart

21. Worried Man Blues

22. Cotton Fields

23. Green Rocky Road

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News