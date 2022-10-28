Van Morrison Announces New Album 'Moving On Skiffle,' Shares Lead Single 'Streamline Train'

Van Morrison has announced that his new album, Moving On Skiffle, will be released on March 10, 2023.
Morrison offered a preview of the album by recently sharing its lead single, "Streamline Train."
"I was still in school when I performed with a skiffle band - a couple of guitars, washboard, tea-chest bass," Morrison said. "I was already familiar with Lead Belly's recordings so when I heard Lonnie Donegan's version of 'Rock Island Line' I intuitively understood what he was creating. I knew that it was what I wanted to do. It was like an explosion. This record retranslates songs from that era".
"Chas McDevitt's book is where to start when it comes to the history of skiffle," he added. "From the very beginning with Lead Belly and the jug bands laying the foundations through to Lonnie Donegan's influence, and Chas McDevitt's skiffle group, it's all in there."
Key contributors on the 23-track album include Dave Keary (guitars), Pete Hurley (bass), Colin Griffin (drums) and Sticky Wicket (washboard). Current Brit folk favorite Seth Lakeman also contributes fiddle to five songs.
Morrison also announced details of some special intimate album launch shows at The Stables in Milton Keynes on March 13, 14 and 15 and at Whitla Hall in Belfast on April 6 and 7.
Fans who pre-order the album at https://vanmorrison.lnk.to/MovingOnSkiffleSo/link by 5 pm on October 31 will receive access to a ticket pre-sale, which opens at 10 am on November 1. The pre-sale remains live until tickets go on general sale at 10 am on November 4.
Moving On Skiffle tracklist:
1. Freight Train
2. Careless Love
3. Sail Away Ladies
4. Streamline Train
5. Take This Hammer
6. No Other Baby
7. Gypsy Davy
8. This Loving Light of Mine
9. In The Evening When the Sun Goes Down
10. Yonder Comes A Sucker
11. Travellin' Blues
12. Gov Don't Allow
13. Come On In
14. Streamlined Cannonball
15. Greenback Dollar
16. Oh Lonesome Me
17. I Wish Was An Apple On A Tree
18. I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry
19. I'm Movin' On
20. Cold Cold Heart
21. Worried Man Blues
22. Cotton Fields
23. Green Rocky Road
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Entertainment News