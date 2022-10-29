Elle King Announces 2023 'A-Freakin-Men Tour'

Elle King has announced plans to embark on a headlining "A-Freakin-Men Tour" in 2023.

King, who is set to release her debut country project Come Get Your Wife on January 27, will kick off the tour in New Orleans on Valentine's Day. Red Clay Strays will open for her.

King will perform across Atlanta, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Chicago, St. Louis and other cities before concluding the trek in Bossier City, Louisiana, on March 25.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 28 at 10 am local time.

"I am so excited to be going back out on tour, not just because I love to perform, but because I'm finally putting out a new record," King said. "I have put all of my energy and love into this album and I cannot wait to share it live for everyone."

A-Freakin-Men Tour Dates:

Feb 14 - New Orleans - The Fillmore

Feb 16 - Atlanta - Tabernacle

Feb 17 - Asheville, N.C. - The Orange Peel

Feb 18 - Asheville, N.C. - The Orange Peel

Feb 19 - Lexington, Ky. - Manchester Music Hall

Feb 21 - Silver Spring, Md. - The Fillmore

Feb 22 - Huntington, N.Y. - The Paramount

Feb 24 - Boston - Roadrunner

Feb 25 - Harrisburg, Pa. - XL Live

Feb 27 - Cleveland, Ohio - Masonic Auditorium

Feb 28 - Cincinnati - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

March 1 - Indianapolis - Egyptian Room at Old Red Centre

March 3 - Detroit - The Fillmore

March 4 - Chicago - TBA

March 5 - St. Paul, Minn. - The Palace

March 7 - St. Louis - The Pageant

March 8 - Kansas City, Mo. - Uptown Theater

March 10 - Denver - Summit

March 11 - Salt Lake City - Union Event Center

March 14 - Portland, Ore. - Revolution Hall

March 15 - Portland, Ore. - Revolution Hall

March 17 - Stateline, Nev. - Harrah's Lake Tahoe South Shore Room

March 18 - Sacramento, Calf. - Ace Of Spades

March 20 - Tempe, Ariz. - Marquee Theater

March 23 - Austin, Texas - Austin City Limits Live At Moody Theater

March 24 - Tulsa, Okla. - Cain's Ballroom

March 25 - Bossier City, La. - Margaritaville Resort Theater (*Red Clay Strays not available for this show)

