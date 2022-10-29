Elle King Announces 2023 'A-Freakin-Men Tour'

Elle King has announced plans to embark on a headlining "A-Freakin-Men Tour" in 2023.
King, who is set to release her debut country project Come Get Your Wife on January 27, will kick off the tour in New Orleans on Valentine's Day. Red Clay Strays will open for her.
King will perform across Atlanta, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Chicago, St. Louis and other cities before concluding the trek in Bossier City, Louisiana, on March 25.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 28 at 10 am local time.
"I am so excited to be going back out on tour, not just because I love to perform, but because I'm finally putting out a new record," King said. "I have put all of my energy and love into this album and I cannot wait to share it live for everyone."
A-Freakin-Men Tour Dates:
Feb 14 - New Orleans - The Fillmore
Feb 16 - Atlanta - Tabernacle
Feb 17 - Asheville, N.C. - The Orange Peel
Feb 18 - Asheville, N.C. - The Orange Peel
Feb 19 - Lexington, Ky. - Manchester Music Hall
Feb 21 - Silver Spring, Md. - The Fillmore
Feb 22 - Huntington, N.Y. - The Paramount
Feb 24 - Boston - Roadrunner
Feb 25 - Harrisburg, Pa. - XL Live
Feb 27 - Cleveland, Ohio - Masonic Auditorium
Feb 28 - Cincinnati - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
March 1 - Indianapolis - Egyptian Room at Old Red Centre
March 3 - Detroit - The Fillmore
March 4 - Chicago - TBA
March 5 - St. Paul, Minn. - The Palace
March 7 - St. Louis - The Pageant
March 8 - Kansas City, Mo. - Uptown Theater
March 10 - Denver - Summit
March 11 - Salt Lake City - Union Event Center
March 14 - Portland, Ore. - Revolution Hall
March 15 - Portland, Ore. - Revolution Hall
March 17 - Stateline, Nev. - Harrah's Lake Tahoe South Shore Room
March 18 - Sacramento, Calf. - Ace Of Spades
March 20 - Tempe, Ariz. - Marquee Theater
March 23 - Austin, Texas - Austin City Limits Live At Moody Theater
March 24 - Tulsa, Okla. - Cain's Ballroom
March 25 - Bossier City, La. - Margaritaville Resort Theater (*Red Clay Strays not available for this show)
