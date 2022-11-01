Pfizer Boosts FY22 Outlook As Q3 Results Top Estimates

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) reported a profit for the third quarter that increased six percent from last year, reflecting higher benefit from tax resolutions for multiple years, despite a 6 percent decline in revenues. Both adjusted earnings and quarterly revenues topped analysts' expectations. The company also raised its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2022.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Pfizer shares are gaining 2.28 percent to trade at $47.61.

"Third-quarter results demonstrated commercial strength across many areas of our , but was somewhat obscured by the incredibly strong performance in the prior year," said David Denton, EPV and CFO.

The New York-based company reported net income for the quarter increased 6 percent to $8.61 billion or $1.51 per share from $8.15 billion or $1.42 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted income for the quarter was $1.78 per share, compared to $1.27 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter declined 6 percent to $22.64 billion from $24.04 billion in the same quarter last year. Excluding Paxlovid and Comirnaty, operational revenues grew 2 percent. Analysts expected revenues of $21.04 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $6.40 to $6.50 per share on revenues between $99.5 billion and $102.0 billion, with revenues of about $34 billion for Comirnaty and about $22 billion for Paxlovid.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $6.30 to $6.45 per share on revenues between $98.0 billion and $102.0 billion.

The Street is looking for earnings of $6.38 per share on revenues of $99.60 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News