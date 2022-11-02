John Mellencamp Shares Previously Unreleased Song 'Smart Guys'

John Mellencamp recently shared previously unreleased song "Smart Guys" from the forthcoming reissue of his beloved album Scarecrow.

The singer-songwriter also shared the lyric video, directed by Shan Dan Horan.

The reissue is being released via Mercury/UME on November 4, featuring a number of bonus tracks, rarities and more. It can be pre-ordered at https://johnmellencamp.lnk.to/ScarecrowDeluxePR.

The reissue product suite includes a Super Deluxe edition (2 CDs, 180-gram LP, 7" Single, Blu-ray with ATMOS and Hi-Res Stereo mixes, booklet and lithographs); 2CD & Digital Deluxe edition; 180-gram LP and Deluxe LP. All configurations feature an all-new remix and remaster.

The Super Deluxe and 2 CD Deluxe editions include previously unreleased bonus tracks and alternate versions, a booklet of rare photographs and all-new liner notes by acclaimed author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis. The new ATMOS mix and Digital Deluxe edition (with all bonus tracks) will also be available to stream via DSPs.

The Super Deluxe edition includes a CD of the new stereo mix of the album plus one existing bonus track, a CD of rare or previously unreleased bonus tracks, the ATMOS and hi-res stereo mix of the album and hi-res stereo bonus tracks on Blu-ray audio disc, a 180g LP of the original album with a new stereo mix (1/2 speed), reproduction of the original "Small Town" picture sleeve 7" vinyl single, as well as a photobook, lithographs and essay.

The LP and LP Deluxe versions feature an all-new stereo mix of the album on 180g vinyl (1/2speed). The Deluxe vinyl also includes an exclusive lithograph and deluxe packaging.

The 2CD/Digital Deluxe edition includes the newly remixed and remastered album plus previously unreleased bonus tracks.

Mellencamp's eighth studio album, Scarecrow was originally released in 1985, containing three chart topping hits — "R.O.C.K In The U.S.A. ( Salute To 60's Rock)" "Lonely Ol' Night" and "Small Town".

