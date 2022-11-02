Asian Markets Tracks Global Markets Lower

Asian stock are trading mostly lower on Thursday, following the broadly negative cues from global markets overnight, as traders remain concerned about the outlook for interest rates and reacted to the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement and subsequent comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Asian Markets closed mixed on Wednesday.

The Fed announced its widely expected decision to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points in an effort to rein in the worst inflation in four decades.

The Fed noted that future rate hikes will "take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments."

The Fed also said that ongoing increases in rates will be "appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2 percent over time."

Meanwhile, Powell tamped down optimism about the outlook for interest rates: "It is very premature, in my view, to think about or be talking about pausing our rate hikes. We have a ways to go."

The Fed noted that future rate hikes will "take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments."

The Australian stock market is sharply lower on Thursday, giving up the gains in the previous three sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling below the 6,900 level, following the broadly negative cues from global markets overnight, with losses across all sectors, led by stocks, on concerns about the outlook for interest rates following the US Fed's rate decision.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 140.80 points or 2.02 percent to 6,845.90, after hitting a low of 6,823.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 138.50 or 1.93 percent to 7,039.30. Australian stocks ended slightly higher on Wednesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group and Rio Tinto are losing almost 3 percent each, while Fortescue Metals and Mineral Resources are declining more than 3 percent each. OZ Minerals is slipping almost 2 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Beach energy is losing almost 4 percent, Woodside Energy is declining more than 3 percent, Origin Energy is slipping almost 3 percent and Santos is down more than 2 percent.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block is sliding almost 6 percent, Xero is losing 2.5 percent and WiseTech Global is down more than 1 percent, while Appen and Zip are slipping more than 2 percent each.

Among the big four banks, National Australia Bank, ANZ Banking and Westpac are losing almost 2 percent each, while Commonwealth Bank is slipping more than 1 percent.

Among gold miners, Northern Star Resources is losing almost 4 percent and Newcrest Mining is declining more than 3 percent, while Gold Road Resources and Evolution Mining are slipping more than 5 percent each. Resolute Mining is gaining almost 3 percent.

In other news, shares in A2 Milk are soaring almost 8 percent after the infant milk formula maker secured a temporary approval to export its milk formula to the US following a shortage in the country.

Shares in Perpetual are surging more than 7 percent after it rejected a $1.68 billion takeover bid from a consortium of buyers and backed the $2.51 billion offer from rival Pendal Group.

In economic news, the services sector in Australia slipped into contraction territory in October, the latest survey from S&P Global showed on Thursday with a services PMI score of 49.3. That's down from 50.6 in September, and it falls beneath the boob-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. The survey also showed that Australia's composite index fell to 49.8 in October from 50.9 in September.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.636 on Thursday.



The Japanese stock market is closed on Thursday on account of Culture Day holiday. Japanese stocks closed slightly lower on Wednesday.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 147 yen-range on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong is plunging 2.2 percent, while New Zealand, China, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Taiwan are lower by between 0.3 and 1.4 percent each. Indonesia is bucking the trend and is up 0.1 percent.

On Wall Street, stocks saw substantial volatility late in the trading session on Wednesday, as traders reacted to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement and subsequent comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The major averages initially reacted positively to the Fed's statement but pulled back sharply going into the close of trading. The Dow slumped 505.44 points or 1.6 percent to 32,147.76, the Nasdaq plunged 366.05 points or 3.4 percent to 10,524.80 and the S&P 500 tumbled 96.41 points or 2.5 percent to 3,759.69.

The major European markets all also moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.8 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both fell by 0.6 percent.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Wednesday after data showed declines in crude and gasoline stockpiles in the U.S. last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December climbed $1.63 or 1.8 percent at $90.00 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News