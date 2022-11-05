Lainey Wilson Announces 2023 Headlining 'Country With A Flare Tour'

Lainey Wilson has announced plans to embark on her first headlining tour in 2023.

The country singer-songwriter is set to kick off her "Country With a Flare Tour" on January 4 with a show in Spokane, Washington. The 27-date tour will wrap up on March 31 in Columbus, Ohio.

Ben Chapman is set to join Wilson for the tour, as well as Meg McRee and Leah Blevins on select dates.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning November 4 at 10 am local time at Wilson's official website.

"This past year has been such a roller coaster - it's truly been one of the most rewarding and challenging of my career. We've worked so hard on this album and I'm so proud of it," Wilson said. "I can't wait to headline my first tour next year and play all my new music across the country."

Lainey Wilson's 2023 Country With a Flare Tour Dates:

Jan. 4, 2023 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory*

Jan. 5, 2023 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox*

Jan. 6, 2023 - Portland, Ore. @ Wonder Ballroom*

Jan. 7, 2023 - Bend, Ore. @ Midtown Ballroom*

Jan. 8, 2023 - Chico, Calif. @ Senator Theatre*

Jan. 12, 2023 - San Jose, Calif. @ Club Rodeo*

Jan. 13, 2023 - Reno, Nev. @ Cargo Concert Hall*

Jan. 14, 2023 - Visalia, Calif. @ Visalia Fox Theatre*

Jan. 19, 2023 - Bozeman, Mont. @ The ELM*

Jan. 21, 2023 - Laramie, Wyo. @ Cowboy Saloon*

Jan. 22, 2023 - Mills, Wyo. @ The Beacon Club*

Feb. 2, 2023 - Silver Spring, Mary. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring*

Feb. 3, 2023 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza*

Feb. 4, 2023 - Jordan, N.Y. @ Kegs Canal Side*

Feb. 5, 2023 - Portland, Maine @ Aura*

Feb. 9, 2023 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal*

Feb. 10, 2023 - Starkville, Miss. @ Rick's Café*

Feb. 17, 2023 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Coyote Joe's*

Feb. 18, 2023 - Greenville, S.C. @ Blind Horse Saloon*

Feb. 24, 2023 - Columbia, Mo. @ The Blue Note*

Feb. 25, 2023 - Springfield, Mo. @ Midnight Rodeo*

March 2, 2023 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection+

March 3, 2023 - Rootstown, Ohio @ Dusty Armadillo+

March 16, 2023 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

March 23, 2023 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain's Ballroom+

March 30, 2023 - Milwaukee, Wisc. @ The Rave+

March 31, 2023 - Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone+

*With Meg McRee

+With Leah Blevins

