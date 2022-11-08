Paramore Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

Alternative pop-rock band Paramore have announced an extensive North American tour for 2023.
The recently reunited band plans to embark on a 26-date arena trek, which kicks off on May 23 in Charlotte, North Carolina and concludes on August 2 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Paramore will also headline at Atlantic City's Adjacent Festival.
The band will also make stops at New York City's Madison Square Garden, Austin's Moody Center, Los Angeles' Kia Forum and more.
Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas and Genesis Owusuare are scheduled to open for the band at select shows on the trek.
Tickets go on general sale at 10 a.m. local time Friday, November 11, and will be available on Paramore's website.
The group, comprised of Hayley Williams, Taylor York and Zac Farro, are also set to open for Taylor Swift at one show on her recently announced Eras Tour.
Paramore Tour Dates:
May 23 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
May 25 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
May 27 - Atlantic City, NJ - Adjacent Festival
May 30 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
June 2 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Jun 4 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Jun 5 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Jun 7 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Jun 8 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Jun 10 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
Jun 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paint Arena
Jun 13 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
Jun 14 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
July 6 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
July 8 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
July 9 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
July 11 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
July 13 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
July 16 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
July 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
July 22 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
July 24 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
July 25 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum
July 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
July 29 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
July 30 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Aug. 2 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
(Photo: Elke)
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Entertainment News