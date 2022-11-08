Paramore Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

Alternative pop-rock band Paramore have announced an extensive North American tour for 2023.

The recently reunited band plans to embark on a 26-date arena trek, which kicks off on May 23 in Charlotte, North Carolina and concludes on August 2 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Paramore will also headline at Atlantic City's Adjacent Festival.

The band will also make stops at New York City's Madison Square Garden, Austin's Moody Center, Los Angeles' Kia Forum and more.

Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas and Genesis Owusuare are scheduled to open for the band at select shows on the trek.

Tickets go on general sale at 10 a.m. local time Friday, November 11, and will be available on Paramore's website.

The group, comprised of Hayley Williams, Taylor York and Zac Farro, are also set to open for Taylor Swift at one show on her recently announced Eras Tour.

Paramore Tour Dates:

May 23 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

May 25 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

May 27 - Atlantic City, NJ - Adjacent Festival

May 30 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

June 2 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Jun 4 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Jun 5 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Jun 7 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Jun 8 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Jun 10 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

Jun 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paint Arena

Jun 13 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Jun 14 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

July 6 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

July 8 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

July 9 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

July 11 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

July 13 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

July 16 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

July 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

July 22 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

July 24 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

July 25 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

July 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

July 29 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

July 30 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Aug. 2 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

(Photo: Elke)

