Cody Johnson To Release First-Ever Live Album

Platinum-selling artist Cody Johnson, a performer who is known for his explosive live shows and electrifying stage presence with more than 40 sold-out concerts this year, will release a new live album with his longtime touring band on December 2.
Titled Cody Johnson & The Rockin' CJB Live, the project was recorded live on the road in June during back-to-back-to-back sold-out concerts.
"There is nothing I enjoy more than getting to play live shows with this band," said Johnson. "We've travelled a lot of miles in the last 15 years and lived a lot of life together. This record is allowing us to deliver a live concert directly to the fans."
Johnson offered a preview of the album by sharing a live version of his recent single, "Human."
The album is available to pre-order at https://codyjohnson.lnk.to/preorder-COJOandTheRockinCJBLive.
Johnson heads into the CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9, as a four-time nominee and a first-time performer.
Cody Johnson & The Rockin' CJB Live Tracklist:
Part One
1 COJO Nation (Intro)
2 Honky Tonk Hardwood Floors
3 With You I Am
4 Wild as You
5 Ride With Me
6 Dance Her Home
7 Diamond in My Pocket (Intro)
8 Diamond in My Pocket
9 God Bless the Boy (Cori's Song)
10 Half a Song
11 Stronger
12 Me and My Kind
13 Longer Than She Did
Part Two
1 I Don't Know a Thing About Love
2 Nothin' on You
3 Son of a Ramblin' Man
4 Let's Build a Fire
5 Human (Intro)
6 Human
7 'Til You Can't
8 Long Haired Country Boy (Intro)
9 Long Haired Country Boy
10 The Rockin' CJB Solos
11 On My Way to You (Intro)
12 On My Way to You
13 Dear Rodeo (Intro)
14 Dear Rodeo
(Photo: Warner Music Nashville)
