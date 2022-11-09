Cody Johnson To Release First-Ever Live Album

Platinum-selling artist Cody Johnson, a performer who is known for his explosive live shows and electrifying stage presence with more than 40 sold-out concerts this year, will release a new live album with his longtime touring band on December 2.

Titled Cody Johnson & The Rockin' CJB Live, the project was recorded live on the road in June during back-to-back-to-back sold-out concerts.

"There is nothing I enjoy more than getting to play live shows with this band," said Johnson. "We've travelled a lot of miles in the last 15 years and lived a lot of life together. This record is allowing us to deliver a live concert directly to the fans."

Johnson offered a preview of the album by sharing a live version of his recent single, "Human."

The album is available to pre-order at https://codyjohnson.lnk.to/preorder-COJOandTheRockinCJBLive.

Johnson heads into the CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9, as a four-time nominee and a first-time performer.

Cody Johnson & The Rockin' CJB Live Tracklist:

Part One

1 COJO Nation (Intro)

2 Honky Tonk Hardwood Floors

3 With You I Am

4 Wild as You

5 Ride With Me

6 Dance Her Home

7 Diamond in My Pocket (Intro)

8 Diamond in My Pocket

9 God Bless the Boy (Cori's Song)

10 Half a Song

11 Stronger

12 Me and My Kind

13 Longer Than She Did



Part Two

1 I Don't Know a Thing About Love

2 Nothin' on You

3 Son of a Ramblin' Man

4 Let's Build a Fire

5 Human (Intro)

6 Human

7 'Til You Can't

8 Long Haired Country Boy (Intro)

9 Long Haired Country Boy

10 The Rockin' CJB Solos

11 On My Way to You (Intro)

12 On My Way to You

13 Dear Rodeo (Intro)

14 Dear Rodeo

