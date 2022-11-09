Thomas Rhett Announces 'Home Team Tour 23'

Country star Thomas Rhett has announced plans to embark on a 40-city "Home Team Tour 23" next May.

The tour will kick off on May 4 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Cole Swindell and Nate Smith will join Rhett on the U.S. tour.

Rhett will perform across Indianapolis, St. Louis, Boston, Baltimore, Dallas, Orlando, and more before wrapping up the trek in Nashville with a Bridgestone Arena show on September 29.

General public on sale will begin November 11 at ThomasRhett.com.

"Being on the road is one of my favorite places to be," Rhett explains. "I can't wait to see the joy on y'alls faces next year and with my buddies Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. We're definitely gonna have a good time."

"Home Team Tour 23" Dates:

5/4/2023 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

5/5/2023 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena

5/6/2023 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

5/18/2023 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

5/19/2023 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

5/20/2023 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

6/8/2023 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

6/9/2023 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

6/10/2023 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

6/15/2023 - Tupelo, MS - Cadence Bank Arena

6/16/2023 - Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME

6/17/2023 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena

6/22/2023 -Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

6/23/2023 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum

7/6/2023 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

7/7/2023 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena

7/8/2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

7/13/2023 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

7/14/2023 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

7/15/2023 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

7/20/2023 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

7/21/2023 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

7/22/2023 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

7/27/2023 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

7/28/2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center

7/29/2023 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

8/3/2023 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

8/4/2023 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

8/5/2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

8/17/2023 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

8/18/2023 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

8/19/2023 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

9/14/2023 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

9/15/2023 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

9/16/2023 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

9/21/2023 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

9/22/2023 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

9/23/2023 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

9/28/2023 - Birmingham, AL - The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

9/29/2023 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

(Photo: John Shearer)

