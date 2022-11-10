World Markets Wait For The U.S. CPI

World market sentiment remained cautious ahead of the release of the CPI data from the U.S., a key determinant of the Fed's interest rate policy. While headline inflation is seen falling to 8 percent from 8.2 percent earlier, core inflation excluding the volatile food and energy prices is seen falling to 6.5 percent from 6.6 percent in September. Absence of a clear winner in the U.S. presidential elections has also added to the risk aversion in the market.

Asian stocks finished on a negative note. European benchmarks too are trading lower. Wall Street futures imply mild gains on opening.

Dollar strengthened, lifting the Dollar Index mildly higher. Bond yields moved mixed. A surge in Covid spread in China and stricter curbs stoked demand concerns, dragging down crude oil prices. Increase in crude oil inventories in the U.S. further dampened sentiment. Gold weakened with the Dollar's strength. Cryptocurrencies plunged further.



Here is a snapshot of the world at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 32,568.50, up 0.17%

S&P 500 (US500) at 3,758.20, up 0.26%

Germany's DAX at 13,647.50, down 0.14%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,283.95, down 0.17%

France's CAC 40 at 6,387.36, down 0.67%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,717.65, down 0.28%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,446.10, down 0.98%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 6,964.00, down 0.50%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,036.13, down 0.39%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,081.04, down 1.70%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 0.9944, down 0.67%

GBPUSD at 1.1372, up 0.15%

USDJPY at 146.54, up 0.07%

AUDUSD at 0.6391, down 0.61%

USDCAD at 1.3569, up 0.32%

Dollar Index at 110.87, up 0.29%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 4.11%, down 0.78%

Germany at 2.191%, up 0.60%

France at 2.707%, up 0.48%

U.K. at 3.495%, up 1.48%

Japan at 0.246%, down 1.60%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $84.75, down 1.26%

Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $91.77, down 0.95%

Gold Futures (Dec) at $1,709.65, down 0.24%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $16,462.58, down 6.75%

Ethereum at $1,179.89, down 1.17%

BNB at $274.48, down 7.53%

XRP at $0.3589, down 2.68%

Cardano (ADA) at $0.3471, down 1.65%

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis