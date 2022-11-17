World Markets Trends

Easing geopolitical tensions in eastern Europe helped soften the anxiety triggered by the strong retail sales data from the U.S. Retail sales in the U.S. surged 1.3% month-over-month, implying resilience in consumer spending. Markets however remained cautious amidst a hawkish stance by Fed officials that moderated the exuberance following the recent fall in inflation readings from the U.S.

Asian stocks finished trading mostly on a negative note. European benchmarks are also mostly trading lower. Wall Street futures too indicate a negative opening.

Dollar gained, lifting the Dollar Index higher. Bond yields moved mixed. Crude oil prices dropped amidst renewed concerns over demand in China. Gold declined amidst easing geopolitical tensions. Cryptocurrencies continued to slide.

Here is a snapshot of the world at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,464.30, down 0.27%

S&P 500 (US500) at 3,951.70, down 0.18%

Germany's DAX at 14,259.88, up 0.18%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,316.43, down 0.47%

France's CAC 40 at 6,578.58, down 0.43%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,878.65, down 0.11%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,930.57, down 0.35%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,135.70, up 0.19%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,115.43, down 0.15%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 18,045.66, down 1.15%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0364, down 0.27%

GBPUSD at 1.1887, down 0.18%

USDJPY at 139.62, up 0.05%

AUDUSD at 0.6698, down 0.63%

USDCAD at 1.3346, up 0.15%

Dollar Index at 106.56, up 0.26%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.727%, up 0.89%

Germany at 1.9730%, down 1.65%

France at 2.454%, down 1.37%

U.K. at 3.1745%, up 1.00%

Japan at 0.240%, down 1.64%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $85.03, down 0.65%

Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $92.54, down 0.34%

Gold Futures (Dec) at $1,767.85, down 0.45%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $16,521.10, down 1.25%

Ethereum at $1,191.37, down 3.30%

BNB at $265.58, down 2.76%

XRP at $0.3737, down 2.24%

Dogecoin (DOGE) at $0.08474, down 2.88%

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News