Chase Rice Announces New Album 'I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell'

Country singer-songwriter Chase Rice has announced a new album in honor of his late father.

The album, titled I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell, will be released on February 10, 2023.

It marks his sixth album in total and his third album on Broken Bow Records.

The multi-platinum singer-songwriter announced the new album on Thursday, which was his parents' wedding anniversary.

The 13-track album's cover shows a vintage photo of Chase's father, Daniel Rice.

"Today would have been my parents' 43rd wedding anniversary, and I can't think of a better way to honor them than with a collection of songs that finally shows the world who I really am; who they raised me to be," Rice told MusicRow.

He added, "If I'm gonna put my dad on the cover of an album, it has to be something he'd be proud of… He'd be proud of this one."

The album is available for pre-order/pre-save at https://chaserice.lnk.to/ihatecowboysandalldogsgotohellPR.

I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell Track List:

1. "Walk That Easy" (Chase Rice, William Reames, Barton Davies, Jonathan Sherwood, Oscar Charles)

2. "All Dogs Go To Hell" (Chase Rice, Joshua Miller, John Byron)

3. "Way Down Yonder" (Chase Rice, Hunter Phelps, John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, Corey Crowder)

4. "Key West & Colorado" (Chase Rice, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Blake Pendergrass, John Byron, Hunter Phelps)

5. "Bench Seat" (Chase Rice)

6. "Life Part Of Livin'" (Chase Rice)

7. "Bad Day To Be A Cold Beer" (Chase Rice, Blake Pendergrass, John Byron, Justin Thomas)

8. "Oklahoma" feat. Read Southall Band (Chase Rice, William Reames, Barton Davies, Jonathan Sherwood, Oscar Charles, Read Southall)

9. "I Walk Alone" (Chase Rice, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge)

10. "Sorry Momma" (Chase Rice, Hunter Phelps, Ben Johnson)

11. "If I Were Rock & Roll (Album Version)" (Chase Rice)

12. "Goodnight Nancy" feat. Boy Named Banjo (Chase Rice, Oscar Charles, Barton Davies, William Reames, Jonathan Sherwood)

13. "I Hate Cowboys" (Chase Rice, Michael Hardy, Ross Copperman, Brad Tursi)

(Photo: Kaiser Cunningham)

