WHO To Identify Pathogens That Could Cause Future Outbreaks And Pandemics

The World Health Organization, or WHO, is launching a global scientific process to update the list of priority pathogens to guide global investment, research and development, especially in vaccines, tests and treatments. Pathogens are agents that can cause outbreaks or pandemics.

Starting with a meeting held last Friday, the WHO is convening more than 300 scientists who will consider the evidence on more than 25 virus families and bacteria, as well as "Disease X." Disease X is included to indicate an unknown pathogen that could cause a serious international epidemic.

The experts will recommend a list of priority pathogens that need further research and investment. The process will include both scientific and public criteria, as well as criteria related to socioeconomic impact, access, and equity.

The list was first published in 2017 and the last prioritization exercise was done in 2018. The current list includes Covid-19, Crimean-Cong haemorrhagic fever, Ebola virus disease and Marburg virus disease, Lassa fever, Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), Nipah and henipaviral diseases, Rift Valley fever, Zika and Disease X.

"Targeting priority pathogens and virus families for research and development of countermeasures is essential for a fast and effective epidemic and pandemic response," said Dr Michael Ryan, Executive Director of WHO's Health Emergencies Programme. "Without significant R&D investments prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it would not have been possible to have safe and effective vaccines developed in record time."

For those pathogens identified as priority, the WHO R&D Blueprint for epidemics develops R&D roadmaps, which lay out knowledge gaps and research priorities. Where relevant, target product profiles, which inform developers about the desired specifications for vaccines, treatments and diagnostic tests, are developed. Efforts are also made to map, compile and facilitate clinical trials to develop these tools.

"This list of priority pathogens has become a reference point for the research community on where to focus energies to manage the next threat," said Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, WHO Chief Scientist. "It is developed together with experts in the field, and is the agreed direction for where we—as a global research community—need to invest energy and funds to develop tests, treatments and vaccines. We thank our donors like the US government, our partners, and the scientists who work with WHO to make this possible."

The WHO said in a press release that the revised list is expected to be published in the first quarter of 2023.

