World Market Trends

World markets reflected a cautious sentiment even as hopes of relaxation in Covid curbs in China and recovery in demand were strengthened. Anxiety regarding the strong payrolls data from the U.S. lingered despite the Fed's stated commitment to soften the interest rate increases.

Asian stocks finished trading on a strongly positive note. European benchmarks are trading mostly lower amidst data that showed a drop in retail sales in the Euro Area. Wall Street Futures have also edged lower.

Dollar Index hovered close to the flatline. Bond yields mostly eased, pricing in the hints in the recent speech by the Fed Chair. Crude oil prices surged after OPEC+ kept output steady. Hopes of recovery in demand from China also supported sentiment. Gold stayed close to the flatline. Cryptocurrencies mostly traded in positive territory.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 34,285.00, down 0.42%
S&P 500 (US500) at 4,054.50, down 0.42%
Germany's DAX at 14,453.55, down 0.52%
U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,573.20, up 0.22%
France's CAC 40 at 6,719.58, down 0.34%
Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,967.25, down 0.27%
Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,820.40, up 0.15%
Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,325.60, up 0.33%
China's Shanghai Composite at 3,211.81, up 1.76%
Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,518.29, up 4.51%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0546, up 0.08%
GBPUSD at 1.2269, down 0.14%
USDJPY at 135.29, up 0.73%
AUDUSD at 0.6809, up 0.29%
USDCAD at 1.3420, down 0.36%
Dollar Index at 104.48, down 0.07%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.515%, up 0.35%
Germany at 1.8335%, down 1.16%
France at 2.289%, down 0.89%
U.K. at 3.1010%, down 1.46%
Japan at 0.249%, down 1.00%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Feb) at $87.29, up 2.01%
Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $81.61, up 2.04%
Gold Futures (Feb) at $1,810.05, up 0.02%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $17,301.40, up 1.72%
Ethereum at $1,294.48, up 2.90%
BNB at $295.37, up 1.56%
XRP at $0.3909, up 0.29%
Dogecoin (DOGE) at $0.1063, up 1.90%

Foxconn's IPhone Plant In China May Resume Full Production In Late Dec- Early Jan.
Foxconn, Apple Inc.'s key iPhone assembler, expects that its major plant in China, which is being hit hard by worker unrest following Covid-19 spread and related restrictions, would restart full production around late December to early January, Reuters reported citing a Foxconn source.
Nestle Purina Recalls Certain Pro Plan Dog Food
Nestle Purina PetCare Co. has recalled a limited amount of certain prescription wet dog food citing labeling error, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The recall involves Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat or PPVD EN Low Fat wet dog food that comes in 13.4 oz cans.
James Farms Frozen Raspberries Recalled
Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1260 cases of James Farm frozen raspberries citing potential to be contaminated with Hepatitis A, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The recall involves James Farm branded frozen raspberries identified by UPC Code: 76069501010 and Lot Code - 22-165.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
