The Weeknd Adds 2023 U.K., European Tour Dates

The Weeknd has added new shows in London, Paris and Nice to his recently announced "After Hours Til Dawn" tour for 2023 in the U.K., Europe and Latin America.

Last month, the hip-hop superstar announced dates for his "After Hours Til Dawn Tour" for the European and Latin American leg, just one day after wrapping up the North American leg.

The next leg of the tour kicks off on June 10 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, U.K., with stops across Europe and Latin America. It will conclude on October 15 at Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida in Santiago, Chile.

The new London date will take place at London Stadium on July 8, the day after his first show there on July 7. The "Blinding Lights" singer will also perform at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on June 10 as well as Marlay Park in Dublin on June 28.

In Nice, the singer will perform at the Allianz Riviera over the weekend of July 22-23 and then two shows at the Stade de France in Paris the following weekend.

The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn Tour 2023 Tour Dates:

June 10 - Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium

June 14 - Horsens, Denmark @ Nordstern Arena

June 17 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Tele2 Arena

June 20 - Oslo, Norway @ Telenor Arena

June 24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijiff ArenA

June 28 - Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park

July 2 - Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion

July 4 - Dusseldorf, Germany @ Merkur Spiel Arena

July 7 - London, UK @ London Stadium

July 8 - London, UK @ London Stadium

July 11 - Brussels, Belgium @ King Baudouin Stadium

July 14 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsche Bank Park

July 18 - Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano

July 20 - Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

July 22 - Nice, France @ Allianz Riviera

July 26 - Milan, Italy @ Ippodromo La Maura

July 29 - Paris, France @ Stade de France

Aug 1 - Bordeaux, France @ Matmut Atlantique

Aug 4 - Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

Aug 6 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Letnany Airport

Aug 9 - Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

Aug 12 - Tallinn, Estonia @ Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

Sep 29 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Oct 4 - Bogotá, Colombia @ Estadio El Campín

Oct 7 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Estádio Nilton Santos Engenhão

Oct 10 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

Oct 13 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Hipódromo de San Isidro

Oct 15 - Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

(Photo: Republic Records)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News