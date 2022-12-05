George Thorogood & The Destroyers Announce 50th Anniversary Tour

George Thorogood & The Destroyers have announced a North American tour in 2023 to mark the 50th anniversary of the blues rock band's formation.

Since their first-ever performance at Lane Hall at The University of Delaware in December 1973, George Thorogood and Jeff Simon - with long-time Destroyers Bill Blough, Jim Suhler and Buddy Leach have played more than 8,000 live shows and sold 15 million albums over five decades.

"From that very first show, we've stayed true to ourselves and the music we love," says Thorogood. "We've decided to celebrate our first half-century by throwing the biggest and baddest rock party ever."

The "Bad All Over The World - 50 Years of Rock Tour" kicks off on the Rock Legends Cruise X on 2013 February 13.

The tour officially opens with a couple of back-to-back shows at Chinook Winds Casino Resort in Lincoln City, Oregon, on March 17 and 18.

More details about the tour and additional cities will be announced later.

Tour Dates:

Feb 13 - Rock Legends Cruise X from Ft. Lauderdale, FL to CocoCay, Bahamas

Feb 17 - Rock Legends Cruise X from Ft. Lauderdale, FL to CocoCay, Bahamas

Mar 17 - Lincoln City, OR @ Chinook Winds Casino Resort

Mar 18 - Lincoln City, OR @ Chinook Winds Casino Resort

Mar 19 - Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Mar 21 - Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium

Mar 22 - Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Mar 24 - Highland, CA @ Yaamava' Resort & Casino

Mar 25 - Las Vegas @ Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Apr 27 - Vancouver @ Commodore Ballroom

Apr 28 - Vancouver @ Commodore Ballroom

Apr 29 - Penticton, BC @ Trade and Convention Centre

Apr 30 - Prince George, BC @ CN Centre

May 2 - Grand Prairie, AB @ Bonnetts Energy Centre

May 4 - Edmonton, AB @ The Venue at River Cree

May 5 - Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino Event Centre

May 6 - Regina, SK @ Casino Regina

May 8 - Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place

May 9 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

May 12 - Sudbury, ON @ Sudbury Arena

May 13 - Peterborough, ON @ Peterborough Memorial Centre

May 14 - Montreal, QC @ MTelus

May 16 - Kitchener, ON @ Centre in the Square

May 17 - Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort

