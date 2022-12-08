Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Amazon Awarded $9 Bln Worth Pentagon Cloud Deal

The Pentagon announced that up to $9 billion worth of cloud-computing contracts were awarded to Google, Oracle, Amazon, and Microsoft.

In a statement, the U.S. Department of Defense said, "The purpose of this contract is to provide the Department of Defense with enterprise-wide, globally available cloud services across all security domains and classification levels, from the strategic level to the tactical edge."

The DoD said the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability or JWCC, a multiple-award contract, will allow mission owners to acquire authorized commercial cloud offerings directly from the Cloud Service Provider's contract awardees.

For the Washington Headquarters Services, Virginia -based Google Support Services LLC, California -based Oracle America Inc., Washington -based Amazon Web Services Inc., and Washington -based Microsoft Corp. each are awarded a firm-fixed-price and time-and-materials, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity or a hybrid contract with a shared ceiling of $9 billion.

The DoD said no funds are being obligated at the time of award, and that the funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued.

The work by Google, Oracle, and Microsoft will be performed in Reston, Virginia. Amazon's work will be performed in Seattle, Washington.

The estimated completion date for the contract is June 8, 2028.

The Pentagon initially, in 2019, awarded the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, to Microsoft. Amazon and Oracle challenged the Pentagon's decision, but the department, following a review, had stuck with Microsoft for the deal.

However, the Pentagon in 2021 asked for bids from Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Oracle for the cloud contracts.

Further, for the Navy, the DoD awarded Atlanta, Georgia -based Wunderman Thompson a $116.40 million modification to a previously awarded, firm-fixed-price contract.

Woodward HRT has received a $27.17 million delivery order, BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services Inc., has received a $21.78 million cost-plus-fixed-fee modification, and Boeing Co. is awarded a $9.39 million modification to a firm-fixed-price order.

Various contracts were also awarded under the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Air Force, Defense Logistics Agency, and Army.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News