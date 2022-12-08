Recession, Central Bank Worries Drag Markets

Fears of a looming recession, the lingering anxiety surrounding the inflation data releases as well as the Fed review next week kept global market sentiment subdued. The producer price inflation due on Friday, the consumer price inflation release scheduled for Tuesday and the Fed's decision to be known on Wednesday dominated market sentiment.

Asian stocks mostly finished trading with losses. European benchmarks are also trading lower. Wall Street Futures appeared directionless.

Dollar Index gained ahead of the Fed review. Bond yields moved mixed but the inversion in yields triggered fears of a looming recession. Crude oil prices struggled to rise in tandem with the easing in China's Covid curbs. Gold edged lower. Cryptocurrencies mostly traded in positive territory.



Here is a snapshot of the world at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,590.80, down 0.02%

S&P 500 (US500) at 3,937.30, up 0.09%

Germany's DAX at 14,219.55, down 0.29%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,476.36, down 0.17%

France's CAC 40 at 6,647.73, down 0.19%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,911.75, down 0.23%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,574.43, down 0.40%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,175.50, down 0.75%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,197.35, down 0.07%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,450.23, up 3.38%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0499, down 0.06%

GBPUSD at 1.2171, down 0.23%

USDJPY at 136.90, up 0.22%

AUDUSD at 0.6726, up 0.07%

USDCAD at 1.3653, up 0.01%

Dollar Index at 105.37, up 0.25%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.446%, up 1.10%

Germany at 1.7645%, down 1.26%

France at 2.228%, down 0.69%

U.K. at 3.0495%, up 0.11%

Japan at 0.247%, down 1.20%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Feb) at $77.78, up 0.79%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $72.73, up 1.00%

Gold Futures (Feb) at $1,795.90, down 0.12%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $16,829.23, up 0.05%

Ethereum at $1,233.78, up 0.35%

BNB at $284.91, up 0.43%

XRP at $0.3859, up 1.64%

Dogecoin (DOGE) at $0.09633, up 0.24%

