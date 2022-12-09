logo
52 Biotech Stocks Of 2022 With Triple-Digit Gains

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
topgainers dec9 lt

Although biotech stocks are highly speculative, they offer investors tremendous opportunities. As 2022 draws to a close, we take a look at some of the healthcare stocks we profiled that delivered triple-digit gains.

Headline

Published Date

Published Price

Maximum Price Since Publication

Last Closing Price

Max Gain %

TRVI - Trevi Completes Enrollment In PRISM Trial; Data Expected In Q2

Feb. 1

$0.70

$4.68

$2.24

569%

APDN - APDN Soars On News Of Initiating Analytical Validation Of Diagnostic Test For Monkeypox Virus

Aug. 2

$1.33

$7.35

$1.45

453%

BEAT - Will FDA's Decision Be Music To BEAT's Ears?

Jun. 16

$1.24

$6.74

$5.85

444%

NRSN - What's Making News At NeuroSense?

Feb. 28

$1.76

$8.18

$1.51

365%

COGT - Will Cogent Biosciences Reach The APEX And PEAK?

May. 16

$4.02

$18.07

$11.23

350%

RYTM - Will Rhythm Hit The Right Notes?

Feb. 18

$7.52

$30.98

$26.38

312%

VERU - Veru Gains On Efficacy Of COVID-19 Drug Candidate In Phase 3 Trial

Apr. 11

$5.99

$24.55

$5.83

310%

IMUX - Immunic's EMPhASIS Trial Data Published In Peer Reviewed Journal

Jun. 15

$3.24

$11.76

$1.19

263%

AMLX - FDA Panel Snubs Amylyx Pharma's Experimental ALS Drug

Mar. 31

$11.68

$39.78

$37.04

241%

DICE - DICE: Hit Or Miss?

Jun. 15

$13.99

$45.99

$32.53

229%

IMRA - Will IMARA Ace The Ardent And Forte Trials?

Mar. 14

$1.61

$5.26

$3.84

227%

AKRO - Will Akero's HARMONY Hit The Goals?

Mar. 7

$15.34

$48.24

$43.60

214%

SIGA - SIGA Rises 15% On Getting FDA Approval For IV Formulation Of TPOXX

May. 19

$8.76

$26.99

$8.02

208%

CELU - Celularity's NK Cell Therapy Awarded FDA's Fast Track Status For Yet Another Indication

Jan. 18

$4.34

$13.19

$1.54

204%

CVRX - Will CVRx Q1 Results Beat Or Lag Estimates?

Apr. 25

$4.89

$14.70

$13.94

201%

STIM - Neuronetics Expects 5% To 12% Revenue Growth In 2022

May. 13

$2.28

$6.73

$6.20

195%

NERV - Minerva Seeks FDA Approval For Roluperidone In Treating Negative Symptoms Of Schizophrenia

Aug. 24

$5.39

$15.27

$3.20

183%

NVCT - What's Making News At Nuvectis?

Mar. 29

$7.50

$20.92

$7.59

179%

CTIC - CTI BioPharma Gets Speedy FDA Approval For Myelofibrosis Drug

Mar. 1

$2.83

$7.80

$5.64

176%

ABOS - INTERCEPT-AD Data Could Reveal ABOS' Acumen

Apr. 20

$4.01

$10.97

$5.72

174%

MHUA - Meihua International - Getting Back On Track?

Sep. 20

$5.52

$14.94

$8.83

171%

BIVI - Can BioVie Turn The Tables This Year?

Feb. 11

$3.41

$9.10

$9.10

167%

IMGO - Imago BioSciences Awaits Results Of Essential Thrombocythemia Trial

May. 15

$14.39

$35.89

$35.87

149%

MYOV - Myovant/Pfizer's Myfembree Awaits FDA Word - Go Or No Go?

Apr. 12

$10.81

$26.93

$26.84

149%

VTYX - Ventyx Biosciences Awaits VTX958 Trial Data

Aug. 11

$17.19

$41.29

$27.11

140%

NUVL - Will Nuvalent's ARROS-1 Hit The Target?

Aug. 10

$17.00

$40.43

$31.56

138%

AXSM - Axsome Therapeutics Soars On FDA's Labeling Of AXS-05 For Depressive Disorder

Jun. 27

$34.62

$80.87

$77.85

134%

PRVB - Will Teplizumab Be A Game Changer In The Diabetes Space?

Aug. 5

$4.23

$9.85

$9.04

133%

GOVX - GeoVax Issued Patent For Cancer Vaccine

Mar. 22

$1.85

$4.30

$0.74

132%

DBTX - Decibel Therapeutics Is Being Heard And Here's Why

Jun. 28

$2.50

$5.78

$2.76

131%

ANIX - Anixa's Ovarian Cancer CAR-T Therapy To Be Discussed At International Workshop On Apr.29

Apr. 6

$2.72

$6.25

$4.62

130%

XFOR - X4 Pharma To Present Neutropenia Trial Data Today

Sep. 27

$1.05

$2.41

$0.99

130%

ATNM - Actinium Pharma Inks Deal With Immedica For Lead Drug Candidate Iomab-B

Apr. 12

$6.59

$15.12

$11.05

129%

LNTH - Lantheus Teams Up With Palette Life To Promote Prostate Cancer Diagnostic Imaging Agent

Feb. 24

$38.28

$87.47

$53.51

129%

DBVT - DBV Technologies To Provide Corporate Update Today

Mar. 3

$1.51

$3.43

$1.31

127%

VIGL - Vigil Neuroscience Notches Triple-digit Gains

Jul. 21

$7.45

$16.77

$12.10

125%

MGNX - MacroGenics Braces For A Busy 2H 2022

Jul. 20

$3.43

$7.57

$6.22

121%

OLK - Olink Optimistic Of Robust Growth In 2022

May. 24

$11.32

$24.93

$22.52

120%

SONX - Will Sonendo's Q4 Results Bring A Smile To Investors?

Mar. 14

$3.15

$6.84

$2.90

117%

PRPH - ProPhase Soars As Q1 Results Crush Estimates

May. 16

$7.03

$15.25

$10.38

117%

ORMP - Here's Why You Need To Keep An Eye On ORMP

May. 3

$5.65

$12.18

$8.64

116%

RXRX - After SYCAMOR, Recursion Pharma To Initiate POPLAR-NF2 In Q2

Apr. 26

$6.66

$14.18

$9.34

113%

ACLX - Arcellx At The ASCO...

Jun. 3

$12.66

$26.91

$21.68

113%

MNPR - Will Monopar Make Its VOICE Heard?

May. 18

$2.30

$4.88

$2.62

112%

PRVA - Privia Health Confident About 2022 Growth Prospects

May. 13

$21.09

$44.64

$23.13

112%

AVEO - AVEO Expects Triple-digit Growth For Kidney Cancer Drug In FY22

Jul. 7

$7.20

$14.95

$14.89

108%

FSTX - Will F-star Therapeutics Shine This Year?

Mar. 17

$3.26

$6.76

$5.32

107%

BLUE - Bluebird Bio - Not In The Pink Of Health?

Mar. 7

$4.17

$8.58

$7.84

106%

ALDX - Keep GUARD Over Aldeyra's TRANQUILITY...

Mar. 16

$3.90

$7.99

$6.08

105%

BLFS - BioLife Solutions Expects 34%-42% Revenue Growth In 2022

May. 27

$13.28

$26.96

$19.80

103%

ESPR - Esperion's Q4 Net Product Revenue Jumps 49%; Data Readout Of CLEAR Outcomes Study In Q1, 2023

Feb. 23

$4.36

$8.85

$6.18

103%

PCVX - Vaxcyte - An Ounce Of Prevention Is Worth A Pound Of Cure

Apr. 19

$23.72

$47.67

$43.97

101%

