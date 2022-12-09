World Cup Fever On Higher Pitch As Quarter Finals Kick Off

After a two-day break, football fans are roaring back to world cup stadiums in Qatar Friday as the last eight teams line up to fight teeth and nail chasing their title dreams.

The Quarter-Final round kickstarts at Education City Stadium at 6 PM local time (10 AM ET) with five time champions Brazil taking on 2018 runners-up Croatia.

With the advantage of having won previous two World Cup matches between the sides, Brazil go into the game buoyed by their big 4-1 win over South Korea in the pre-quarter final.

In producing one of the best performances of the tournament, they banished any doubts about their form following the slip-up against Cameroon.

Left-back Alex Sandro is back in the team following his injury problems, as is right-back Danilo.

Croatia finished runners-up in their group after drawing with Morocco and Belgium and thrashing Canada. Though they have yet to reproduce the form that took them to the final at Russia 2018, the Balkan side can still count on the experience of Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic in midfield.

The second quarter-final tie on Friday between the Netherlands and Argentina will begin at Lusail Stadium at 10 PM local time (2 PM ET). It will be their first meeting since Brazil 2014.

The Argentines' spearhead in attacks is none other than Lionel Messi. If Angel Di Maria return after recovering from a thigh strain, it will be a boost for Argentina.

There is no such trouble for the Netherlands, who are set to field the same starting line-up that overcame the U.S. and sealed their place in the last eight.

The two football giants have played each other on nine previous occasions. The Netherlands hold the upper hand with four victories.

The winners of today's matches will face off in the Semi Final.

Both the matches can be watched in the U.S. in English on Fox, FS1 and FS2 channels and in Spanish on Telemundo and Universo.

Streaming is available on fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now and Peacock Premium.

Football fans can follow all the action on the live blog on FIFA+ (https://www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/tournaments/mens/worldcup/qatar2022/live-blog)

Only eight matches remain to be played in Qatar World Cup 2022.

