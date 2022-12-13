Death Cab For Cutie, The Postal Service Announce Co-Headlining 2023 U.S. Tour

Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service have announced the bands will embark on a co-headlining U.S. tour in 2023, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the former's breakthrough fourth album, Transatlanticism, and the latter's debut album, Give Up.

During their tour, the bands will play the two albums in full.

Ben Gibbard, co-founder of both groups, will front the bands. "I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003," he said in a release announcing the 17-show tour that is set to kick off on September 8, 2023 in Portland, Maine.

The final concert of the tour will take place on October 13 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles

"The Postal Service record came out, Transatlanticism came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I'm totally fine with that. I've never had a more creatively inspired year," said Gibbard.

The Postal Service lineup of Gibbard, keyboardist Jimmy Tamborello and singer/guitarist Jenny Lewis will perform alongside Death Cab, which features bassist Nick Harmer, guitarist/keyboardists Dave Depper and Zac Rae and drummer Jason McGerr.

For The Postal Service, the upcoming tour will mark their first live performances in more than a decade following a reunion tour in 2013.

The Postal Service & Death Cab for Cutie 2023 Tour Dates:

09-08 Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

09-09 Kingston, RI - The Ryan Center

09-10 New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl

09-12 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall

09-13 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall

09-14 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

09-17 Detroit, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheater

09-20 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

09-21 Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center

09-24 Minneapolis, MN - Armory

09-26 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

09-27 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

10-03 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

10-04 Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea Ballroom at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

10-07 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

10-10 Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre - UC Berkeley

10-13 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

(Photo: Jimmy Fontaine)

Entertainment News