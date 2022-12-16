Zac Brown Band Announce 2023 Headlining From The Fire Tour

Zac Brown Band have announced a headlining tour that will kick off in late June next year.

The band have announced over 30 "From the Fire Tour" dates. The new set of dates kick off on June 30 in Columbus, Ohio, and will wrap up with back-to-back shows in Tampa, Florida, in early November.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 16, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Zac Brown Band are also set to play the C2C: Country to Country festival in the U.K. and Ireland. They will also play CMC Rocks in Australia and appear at festivals like Summerfest, Country Fest, and Windy City Smokeout.

Zac Brown Band 2023 Tour Dates:

06/30 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena +

07/01 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium +

07/14 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/16 - Chicago, IL @ Windy City Smokeout

07/23 - Newton, IA @ Hy-Vee INDY CAR Weekend

08/05 - Canton, OH @ Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

08/06 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center +

08/11 - Syracuse, NY @ St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview %

08/12 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts %

08/13 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center %

08/19 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park +

09/02 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion +

09/03 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion +

09/16 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater +

09/17 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater +

10/05 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

10/06 - Baltimore, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

10/07 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

10/12 - Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre +

10/13 - Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre +

10/14 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre +

10/20 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre +

10/21 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre +

11/02 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre +

11/03 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre +

11/04 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre +

+ = w/ King Calaway

^ = w/ Marcus King

% = w/ King Calaway and Marcus King

* = w/ King Calaway and Tenille Townes

(Photo: Danny Clinch)

