John Mellencamp Adds Fourth Show At New York's Beacon Theatre

Due to overwhelming demand, John Mellencamp has added a fourth show at The Beacon Theatre in New York on June 9 as part of his highly anticipated "Live and In Person 2023" North American tour.

Artist presale begins on December 19 on Mellencamp.com at 10 am local venue time. Public on-sale will begin on December 21 at 10 AM local venue time.

Front Row VIP Ticket Packages, Diamond VIP Packages and Emerald VIP Packages are available for purchase on the Mellencamp.com TOUR page.

Mellencamp recently announced a third show at the Chicago Theater in Chicago. Tickets are on sale now.

The 76-show "Live and In Person 2023" tour is set to kick off with two nights in Bloomington, Indiana, on February 5 and 6 and conclude with two nights in South Bend, Indiana, on June 23 and 24.

The tour includes multiple nights in New York City, Chicago, Vancouver, Nashville, Clearwater, Minneapolis and more, as well as stops in TCM's home of Atlanta, Los Angeles and other major cities across North America.

Tour Dates:

February 5—Indiana University Auditorium—Bloomington, IN

February 6— Indiana University Auditorium—Bloomington, IN

February 8—Ovens Auditorium—Charlotte, NC

February 10—Fox Theater—Atlanta, GA

February 11—Moran Theater—Jacksonville, FL

February 13—Ruth Eckerd Hall—Clearwater, FL

February 14—Ruth Eckerd Hall—Clearwater, FL

February 15—Ruth Eckerd Hall—Clearwater, FL

February 18—Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center —Orlando, FL

February 19—Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center —Orlando, FL

February 21—Broward Center for the Performing Arts—Ft. Lauderdale, FL

February 22—Broward Center for the Performing Arts—Ft. Lauderdale, FL

February 24—Saenger Theatre—New Orleans, LA

February 25—Smart Financial Centre—Sugar Land, TX

February 26—Majestic Theatre—San Antonio, TX

February 28—Bass Concert Hall—Austin, TX

March 1—Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grande Prairie—Dallas, TX

March 11—Keller Auditorium—Portland, OR

March 13—Orpheum—Vancouver, BC

March 14—Orpheum—Vancouver, BC

March 15—Paramount Theatre—Seattle, WA

March 17—Golden Gate Theatre—San Francisco, CA

March 18—Golden Gate Theatre—San Francisco, CA

March 19—Saroyan Theatre—Fresno, CA

March 21—SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center—Sacramento, CA

March 22—Dolby Theatre—Los Angeles, CA

March 24—Encore Theatre at The Wynn—Las Vegas, NV

March 25—Encore Theatre at The Wynn—Las Vegas, NV

March 27—Ellie Caulkins Opera House—Denver, CO

April 3—The Midland Theatre—Kansas City, MO

April 4—The Midland Theatre—Kansas City, MO

April 6—State Theatre—Minneapolis, MN

April 7—State Theatre—Minneapolis, MN

April 8—State Theatre—Minneapolis, MN

April 10—The Riverside Theater—Milwaukee, WI

April 11—The Riverside Theater—Milwaukee, WI

April 13—Chicago Theatre—Chicago, IL

April 14—Chicago Theatre—Chicago, IL

April 15—Chicago Theatre—Chicago, IL

April 17—The Kentucky Center—Louisville, KY

April 18—The Kentucky Center—Louisville, KY

April 19—Peoria Civic Center Theatre—Peoria, IL

April 21—Stifel Theatre—St. Louis, MO

April 22—Stifel Theatre—St. Louis, MO

April 24—Orpheum Theatre—Memphis, TN

April 25—Orpheum Theatre—Memphis, TN

May 5—Old National Events Plaza—Evansville, IN

May 6—Old National Events Plaza—Evansville, IN

May 8—Ryman Auditorium—Nashville, TN

May 9—Ryman Auditorium—Nashville, TN

May 10—Ryman Auditorium—Nashville, TN

May 12—Aronoff Center—Cincinnati, OH

May 13—Aronoff Center—Cincinnati, OH

May 15—Embassy Theatre—Ft. Wayne, IN

May 16—Embassy Theatre—Ft. Wayne, IN

May 17—Palace Theatre—Columbus, OH

May 19—Peace Center—Greenville, SC

May 20—Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC) —Durham, NC

May 22—Benedum Center—Pittsburgh, PA

May 23—Benedum Center—Pittsburgh, PA

May 25—Playhouse Square—Cleveland, OH

May 26—Playhouse Square—Cleveland, OH

June 2—The Lyric—Baltimore, MD

June 3—Kimmel Cultural Campus—Philadelphia, PA

June 5—Beacon Theatre—New York, NY

June 6—Beacon Theatre—New York, NY

June 7—Beacon Theatre—New York, NY

June 9—Beacon Theatre—New York, NY

June 10—Boch Center - Wang Theatre—Boston, MA

June 11—Providence Performing Arts Center—Providence, RI

June 13—Palace Theatre—Albany, NY

June 14—Landmark Theatre—Syracuse, NY

June 16—Shea's Performing Arts Center—Buffalo, NY

June 17—Masonic Temple Theatre—Detroit, MI

June 19—Massey Hall—Toronto, ON

June 21—DeVos Performance Hall—Grand Rapids, MI

June 23—Morris Performing Arts Center—South Bend, IN

June 24—Morris Performing Arts Center—South Bend, IN

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News