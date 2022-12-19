Chase Rice Announces 2023 'Way Down Yonder Tour'

Chase Rice recently announced the schedule for his upcoming "Way Down Yonder Tour."

"Can't wait for ya'll to hear this new music - see y'all in 23," Rice captioned his Instagram post.

The 23-date tour is named after "Way Down Yonder," a previously released song from Rice's upcoming album, I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell.

Rice previously told iHeartRadio that his upcoming album is "much more vulnerable than any other music I've made," and he's proud of it.

The tour, presented by Coors Banquet, will feature several acts, including Avery Anna, Tyler Braden, AshlandCraft, Dalton Dover, Kameron Marlowe, Read Southall Band and Conner Smith, as specials guests on select dates.

The tour begins with a show in Laughlin, Nevada, on March 3 and the final concert of the trek is scheduled to take place on April 29 in Rice's birthplace of Daytona, Florida.

The tour will include performances in some iconic theaters such as Nashville Ryman Auditorium, Boston's House of Blues and Athens' Georgia Theatre.

"Way Down Yonder Tour" Dates:

March 3 Laughlin, Nev. Harrah's Laughlin

March 4 Tucson, Ariz. Cologuard Classic

March 9 Indianapolis, Ind. Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

March 10 Detroit, Mich. The Fillmore Detroit

March 11 Grand Rapids, Mich. The Intersection

March 23 Wichita, Kan. The Cotillion

March 24 Sioux Falls, S.D. The Alliance Center

March 25 Omaha, Neb. The Admiral

March 31 Lexington, Ky. Manchester Music Hall

April 1 Columbus, Ohio The Bluestone

April 2 Buffalo, N.Y. Town Ballroom

April 6 Binghamton, N.Y. Touch of Texas

April 7 Bensalem, PA Parx Casino

April 8 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

April 11 Nashville, Tenn. Ryman Auditorium

April 13 Albany, N.Y. Empire Live

April 14 Boston, Mass. House of Blues

April 15 Sayreville, N.J. Starland Ballroom

April 21 Atlanta, Ga. Coca Cola Roxy

April 22 Wilmington, N.C. Live Oak Bank Pavilion

April 27 Athens, Ga. Georgia Theatre

April 28 St. Petersburg, Fla. Jannus Live

April 29 Daytona Beach, Fla. Daytona Beach Bandshell

(Photo: Kaiser Cunningham)

