Chase Rice Announces 2023 'Way Down Yonder Tour'

Chase Rice recently announced the schedule for his upcoming "Way Down Yonder Tour."

"Can't wait for ya'll to hear this new music - see y'all in 23," Rice captioned his Instagram post.

The 23-date tour is named after "Way Down Yonder," a previously released song from Rice's upcoming album, I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell.

Rice previously told iHeartRadio that his upcoming album is "much more vulnerable than any other music I've made," and he's proud of it.

The tour, presented by Coors Banquet, will feature several acts, including Avery AnnaTyler BradenAshlandCraftDalton DoverKameron MarloweRead Southall Band and Conner Smith, as specials guests on select dates.

The tour begins with a show in Laughlin, Nevada, on March 3 and the final concert of the trek is scheduled to take place on April 29 in Rice's birthplace of Daytona, Florida.

The tour will include performances in some iconic theaters such as Nashville Ryman Auditorium, Boston's House of Blues and Athens' Georgia Theatre.

"Way Down Yonder Tour" Dates:

March 3   Laughlin, Nev. Harrah's Laughlin
March 4   Tucson, Ariz.         Cologuard Classic
March 9   Indianapolis, Ind. Egyptian Room at Old National Centre   
March 10  Detroit, Mich. The Fillmore Detroit
March 11  Grand Rapids, Mich.    The Intersection
March 23  Wichita, Kan.         The Cotillion
March 24  Sioux Falls, S.D.       The Alliance Center
March 25  Omaha, Neb.          The Admiral
March 31  Lexington, Ky.         Manchester Music Hall
April 1    Columbus, Ohio       The Bluestone
April 2    Buffalo, N.Y.          Town Ballroom
April 6    Binghamton, N.Y.      Touch of Texas
April 7    Bensalem, PA Parx Casino
April 8    Norfolk, VA           The NorVa
April 11    Nashville, Tenn.        Ryman Auditorium
April 13   Albany, N.Y. Empire Live
April 14   Boston, Mass.           House of Blues
April 15    Sayreville, N.J. Starland Ballroom
April 21   Atlanta, Ga.            Coca Cola Roxy
April 22   Wilmington, N.C. Live Oak Bank Pavilion
April 27   Athens, Ga.            Georgia Theatre
April 28   St. Petersburg, Fla.      Jannus Live
April 29   Daytona Beach, Fla. Daytona Beach Bandshell

