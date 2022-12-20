Snapshot Of World Markets

China's rising Covid caseloads and the Bank of Japan's monetary policy shift dominated market sentiment across major markets. Asian stocks finished trading with deep losses. European benchmarks are also trading lower. Wall Street Futures however indicate mixed sentiment.
A surprise shift in Bank of Japan's monetary policy stance lifted the Dollar and dragged down the Dollar Index, a measure of the Dollar's strength against 6 currencies (including the yen with a 13.6 percent weight in the Index).
Bond yields hardened. Crude oil prices gained amidst reports of U.S. government's plan to build the Strategic Petroleum Reserves. A softer Dollar also helped the rally. Gold rebounded emphatically. Cryptocurrencies mostly gained.
Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.
Stock Indexes:
DJIA (US30) at 32,770.70, up 0.04%
S&P 500 (US500) at 3,813.90, down 0.10%
Germany's DAX at 13,894.35, down 0.35%
U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,352.71, down 0.12%
France's CAC 40 at 6,433.43, down 0.62%
Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,799.25, down 0.31%
Japan's Nikkei 225 at 26,568.03, down 2.46%
Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,024.30, down 1.54%
China's Shanghai Composite at 3,073.77, down 1.07%
Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,094.80, down 1.33%
Currencies:
EURUSD at 1.0627, up 0.21%
GBPUSD at 1.2144, down 0.02%
USDJPY at 132.55, down 3.17%
AUDUSD at 0.6684, down 0.22%
USDCAD at 1.3622, down 0.15%
Dollar Index at 104.08, down 0.62%
Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:
U.S. at 3.666%, up 2.31%
Germany at 2.2770%, up 3.64%
France at 2.807%, up 3.31%
U.K. at 3.6110%, up 3.20%
Japan at 0.398%, down 5.58%
Commodities:
Brent Oil Futures (Feb) at $80.38, up 0.73%
Crude Oil WTI Futures (Feb) at $76.22, up 1.11%
Gold Futures (Feb) at $1,816.30, up 1.03%
Cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin at $16,814.99, up 0.30%
Ethereum at $1,209.84, up 2.10%
BNB at $247.49, up 0.08%
XRP at $0.3451, up 0.45%
Dogecoin (DOGE) at $0.07425, down 4.71%
