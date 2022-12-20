Snapshot Of World Markets

China's rising Covid caseloads and the Bank of Japan's monetary policy shift dominated market sentiment across major . Asian stocks finished trading with deep losses. European benchmarks are also trading lower. Wall Street Futures however indicate mixed sentiment.

A surprise shift in Bank of Japan's monetary policy stance lifted the Dollar and dragged down the Dollar Index, a measure of the Dollar's strength against 6 currencies (including the yen with a 13.6 percent weight in the Index).

Bond yields hardened. Crude oil prices gained amidst reports of U.S. government's plan to build the Strategic Petroleum Reserves. A softer Dollar also helped the rally. Gold rebounded emphatically. Cryptocurrencies mostly gained.



Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 32,770.70, up 0.04%

S&P 500 (US500) at 3,813.90, down 0.10%

Germany's DAX at 13,894.35, down 0.35%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,352.71, down 0.12%

France's CAC 40 at 6,433.43, down 0.62%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,799.25, down 0.31%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 26,568.03, down 2.46%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,024.30, down 1.54%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,073.77, down 1.07%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,094.80, down 1.33%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0627, up 0.21%

GBPUSD at 1.2144, down 0.02%

USDJPY at 132.55, down 3.17%

AUDUSD at 0.6684, down 0.22%

USDCAD at 1.3622, down 0.15%

Dollar Index at 104.08, down 0.62%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.666%, up 2.31%

Germany at 2.2770%, up 3.64%

France at 2.807%, up 3.31%

U.K. at 3.6110%, up 3.20%

Japan at 0.398%, down 5.58%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Feb) at $80.38, up 0.73%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Feb) at $76.22, up 1.11%

Gold Futures (Feb) at $1,816.30, up 1.03%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $16,814.99, up 0.30%

Ethereum at $1,209.84, up 2.10%

BNB at $247.49, up 0.08%

XRP at $0.3451, up 0.45%

Dogecoin (DOGE) at $0.07425, down 4.71%

