logo
Breaking News
  

German Consumer Confidence Improves On Easing Energy Price Burden

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
germanypreview aug14 21dec22 lt

Germany's consumer confidence is set to improve in January for the third straight month, as their economic, income and purchasing power expectations improved amid government measures to curb rising energy costs, survey results from the market research group GfK showed on Wednesday.

The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose to -37.8 in January from -40.1 in December. The expected score was -38.0.

Thus, the consumer climate continues to improve cautiously, as more moderate energy prices than originally expected and the federal government's relief packages to curb energy costs are causing pessimism to recede.

"With the third increase in a row, the consumer climate is slowly working its way out of the low," said Rolf Burkl, a GfK consumer expert, said. "The light at the end of the tunnel is getting a little brighter."

In December, income expectations gained for the third time in a row, as the respective index rose by 10.9 points to -43.4. This improvement relied on a moderation in energy prices.

Despite a permanently falling trend between autumn 2021 and autumn 2022, the propensity to buy seems to be stabilizing in December. The relevant index gained by 2.3 points and came in at -16.3 in January.

Despite this, reluctance to buy among households remained high on the backdrop of uncertainty caused by the pandemic, the Ukraine war, and inflation.

The index measuring income expectations rose for the second straight month by 7.6 points to -10.3 points, indicating that economic prospects are gradually leaving their lows behind.

The consumer climate remains low despite the slight improvement. Therefore, the lack of consumption will remain a burden on economic development in Germany in the coming year.

"The recovery in consumer confidence, as we are currently seeing it, is still on shaky ground," Rolf Burkl said.

The geopolitical situation worsens again and leads to a significant increase in energy prices, the light at the end of the tunnel would very quickly dim again or even go out completely, Burkl added.

Consumers in Germany continue to believe the country will enter a recession soon. However, it is likely to be less deep than was feared a few months ago.

Economic experts are currently assuming that gross domestic product will fall by around half a percent in 2023, and consumption by households may be badly affected by lower purchasing power, GfK said.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
GM Recalls About 140,000 Chevrolet Bolt EVs Due To Fire Risk
General Motors is recalling nearly 140,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles in North America due to the potential risk that the battery could catch fire in certain vehicles. These include about 120,000 vehicles in the U.S. and about 20,000 vehicles in Canada.
US Postal Service To Buy More Than 66K Electric Vehicles By 2028
The United States Postal Service said it plans to buy at least 66,000 battery electric delivery vehicles by 2028. The decision is part of its 106,000 vehicle acquisition plan for deliveries between now and 2028. Total investment for the plan is expected to reach $9.6 billion including $3 billion from Inflation Reduction Act funds.
Elon Musk Says Will Resign As Twitter CEO Once He Finds Replacement
Elon Musk, Twitter Inc.'s new owner and CEO, said he will resign as the company's chief executive as soon as he finds a replacement, but plans to keep running key software & servers teams. In a tweet late Tuesday, Musk said, "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams."
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap