Janet Jackson Adds Dates To 2023 'Together Again' Tour

Grammy Award-winning Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Janet Jackson has announced additional dates for her "Together Again" Tour.

Jackson has added new dates in four cities, including a second Madison Square Garden show on Wednesday, May 10, in New York.

Additional dates have been scheduled in Hollywood, Florida, Atlanta, Georgia, and Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Last week, Jackson had announced her "Together Again" 2023 North American tour with Ludacris.

"I'm going back on tour and, yes, we will be together again," the singer announced after appearing live on Instagram. "I miss you guys so much and I cannot wait to see you."

The singer also revealed that she is back in the studio. "There will be new music," the singer promised her fans.

Tour Dates:

Fri Apr 14 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena

Sun Apr 16 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena

Wed Apr 19 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Fri Apr 21 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena

Sat Apr 22 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena

Tue Apr 25 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

Wed Apr 26 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Thu Apr 27 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Sat Apr 29 - Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum

Sun Apr 30 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Tue May 02 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Thu May 04 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Sat May 06 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Tue May 09 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Wed May 10 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Fri May 12 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Sat May 13 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Sun May 14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Thu May 18 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

Fri May 19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Sat May 20 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Tue May 23 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Wed May 24 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Fri May 26 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Sat May 27 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago

Sun May 28 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Tue May 30 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Fri Jun 02 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Jun 03 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun Jun 04 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Wed Jun 07 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Fri Jun 09 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

Sun Jun 11 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 16 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue Jun 20 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Wed Jun 21 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

