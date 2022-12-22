logo
Coldest Christmas In Four Decades Looms In U.S.

With a powerful winter storm predicted to batter the central and eastern parts of the United States throughout this week, the country may experience the coldest Christmas in four decades, weather forecasters say.

Most parts of the U.S. "will see dangerous cold over the next few days, and it will arrive suddenly with a powerful Arctic front," according to the NWS Weather Prediction Center.

The storm system, named Winter Storm Elliot, will be a once-in-a-generation phenomenon, according to the National Weather Service.

The center has predicted deep-cold temperatures by the end of this week in some parts of the country.

"Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in less than five minutes if precautions are not taken, with hypothermia and death also possible from prolonged exposure to the cold," the NWS said in its latest advisory.

Winter weather alerts have been issued in more than 30 states, including the Sunshine State of Florida, potentially affecting more than 90 million people.

Temperature levels may go below zero Celsius in three fourths of the country.

"A major and anomalous storm system is forecast to produce a multitude of weather hazards through early this weekend, as heavy snowfall, strong winds, and dangerously cold temperatures span from the northern Great Basin through the Plains, Upper Midwest, Great Lakes, and the northern/central Appalachians," the NWS Weather Prediction Center said in its short range forecast discussion Thursday.

It has warned that powerful winter storm will produce "widespread disruptive and potentially crippling impacts" across the central and eastern United States.

"Record-breaking cold and life-threatening wind chills over the Great Plains will overspread the eastern half of the Nation by Friday."

The Center has also warned that significant freezing rain is possible across parts of western Oregon and Washington beginning Thursday night.

It has been warned that land and air travel can be dangerous leading up to the holiday weekend as heavy snowfall, along with wind gusts of more than 50 mph, will result in near-zero visibility and considerable blowing and drifting of snow.

Significant infrastructure impacts, including scattered tree damage and power outages, have also been forecast.

Residents are advised to avoid travel as the situation will become life-threatening if vehicles are stranded.

The extreme weather has reportedly influenced a $2 rise in crude oil prices.

