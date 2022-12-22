logo
Breaking News
  

Bank Indonesia Slows Rate Hikes As Inflation Remains High

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
bankindonesia nov15 22dec22 lt

Indonesia's central bank decided to raise its key interest rate for the fifth policy session at its December meeting, though at a slower pace than in the previous months, as inflation came off slightly from highs due to a modest easing in energy prices and the pace of economic growth is forecast to slow next year in the backdrop of a global slowdown.

The Board of Governors, headed by Perry Warjiyo, hiked the BI 7-day reverse repo rate to 5.50 percent from 5.25 percent following its two-day rate-setting session, the Bank Indonesia said on Thursday.

In November, the central bank had raised interest rates by 50 basis points.

The deposit facility rate was also raised by a quarter-point to 4.75 percent and the lending facility rate to 6.25 percent.

By raising interest rates in a measured manner, the bank aims to ensure a continued decline in inflation and inflation expectations so that core inflation is maintained within the range of 3.0 percent to 1.0 percent.

Recent data showed that Indonesia's headline inflation eased to a three-month low of 5.42 percent from 5.71 percent. Nonetheless, the inflation was well above the target corridor of 3 plus or minus one percent.

Meanwhile, the core inflation declined further to 3.30 percent due to the continued impact of the limited fuel price adjustment on core inflation and mild inflationary pressure from demand.

The bank also said it remains focused on the Rupiah exchange rate stabilization policy, which continues to be strengthened in order to control imported inflation and mitigate the spillover effects of a strong US dollar and high market uncertainty.

Bank Indonesia observed that Indonesia's domestic economy remains strong due to resilient domestic demand created by households' purchasing power and strong confidence indicators.

Along with hopes of better exports and domestic demand, economic growth in 2022 is predicted to remain biased upwards within the range of Bank Indonesia's projection of 4.5 percent to 5.3 percent in 2023.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Cintas Boosts FY23 Outlook As Q2 Results Top Estimates
Business services company Cintas reported on Wednesday that profit for the second quarter grew 10 percent from last year, driven by improved margins and double-digit revenue growth. Both earnings per share and revenues topped analysts' expectations. The company also raised its earnings and revenue outlook for the full-year 2023.
GM Recalls About 140,000 Chevrolet Bolt EVs Due To Fire Risk
General Motors is recalling nearly 140,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles in North America due to the potential risk that the battery could catch fire in certain vehicles. These include about 120,000 vehicles in the U.S. and about 20,000 vehicles in Canada.
US Postal Service To Buy More Than 66K Electric Vehicles By 2028
The United States Postal Service said it plans to buy at least 66,000 battery electric delivery vehicles by 2028. The decision is part of its 106,000 vehicle acquisition plan for deliveries between now and 2028. Total investment for the plan is expected to reach $9.6 billion including $3 billion from Inflation Reduction Act funds.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap