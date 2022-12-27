Flight Travelers Disappointed Over Southwest's Massive Cancellation

Massive flight cancellations and delays due to the impact of a heavy winter storm kept thousands of travelers stranded and frustrated. Travel plans of travelers across the U.S. went haywire on Tuesday too.

The long Christmas weekend turned into a nightmare for those who opted to travel into and out of the country. Southwest Airlines canceled 2513 flights or 62 percent of its scheduled flights on Tuesday. 90 flights of Southwest were delayed today. Delta canceled 251 flights today, United canceled 98, Alaska Airlines canceled 93, and Spirit canceled 92 flights.

Total cancellations within, into, or out of the United States were 4001 on Monday. On Tuesday morning alone, the number stands at 2,874. Total delays today morning in the U.S. alone are 983. Global cancellations as of Tuesday morning are 4513 with 7598 delayed flights.

On Monday Total cancellations were 5,847 with delays of 21,014. Cancellations and delays are expected to continue throughout the week.

The Transportation Department Tweeted on Monday that it is concerned about Southwest's unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays. The Department plans to examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan.

According to flightaware.com, total cancellations on Wednesday, within, into, and out of the U.S. could be 2505. On Thursday, at least 243 flights might be canceled by Southwest Airlines. Buffalo Niagara International airport had to cancel 52 flights or 91 percent of its 57 flights.

Hartsfield-Jackson International airport was the worst affected with 65 flights canceled today. Denver International canceled 59 flights and Baltimore/Washington International canceled 54 flights out of 291 scheduled.

Seattle -Tacoma International canceled 43 flights and Orlando International canceled 41 flights out of 583 scheduled. Chicago O'Hare International canceled 39 flights out of 962 scheduled.

John F Kennedy International canceled 39 flights out of 561 scheduled while Dallas Love Field canceled almost 10 percent of its 373 scheduled flights.

