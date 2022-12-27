Can Cerevel Empower Your Stock Portfolio?

The human brain, which weighs about 3 pounds and contains billions of neurons, is considered the most complex structure in the universe. Stroke, epilepsy, psychiatric disorders such as depression, schizophrenia, neurodegenerative brain diseases like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, neurodevelopmental disorders like ADHD, autism, and tumors are some of the diseases and disorders affecting the brain.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies to transform the lives of people suffering from neuroscience diseases, including Parkinson's disease, epilepsy and schizophrenia.

The company's lead programs include Emraclidine, Darigabat, Tavapadon, and CVL-871.

-- Emraclidine, an M4-selective positive allosteric modulator (PAM), is in development for schizophrenia, with future development planned in Alzheimer's disease psychosis.

A phase II program in schizophrenia, consisting of two trials dubbed EMPOWER-1 and EMPOWER-2, in which Emraclidine is being studied as a once-daily medication without the need for titration is underway. Data from both the trials are expected in the first half of 2024.

A 52-week safety extension trial for Emraclidine in schizophrenia, dubbed EMPOWER-3, is also ongoing.

-- Darigabat is an alpha-2/3/5 selective GABA A receptor PAM currently under development for epilepsy and panic disorder.

A phase II proof-of-concept trial of Darigabat in focal epilepsy, dubbed REALIZE, is underway, with data anticipated in mid-year 2023.

A phase II proof-of-concept trial of Darigabat in panic disorder is planned for initiation in 2023.

-- Tavapadon is a D1/D5 partial agonist currently in development for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Three phase III trials with Tavapadon in early- and late-stage Parkinson's disease, dubbed TEMPO-1, TEMPO-2, and TEMPO-3, along with the corresponding open-label extension trial, named TEMPO-4, are ongoing.

Initially, data readouts from the phase III program of Tavapadon were expected beginning in the first half of 2023. But with enrolment in the TEMPO trials being impacted due to residual post-COVID landscape challenges and other factors, data readout is expected to be delayed beyond the first half of 2023.

-- CVL-871 is a D1/D5 partial agonist in development for treatment of dementia-related apathy.

A phase IIa exploratory trial of CVL-871 in dementia-related apathy is ongoing.

Cash position:

The company ended September 30, 2022, with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $1.03 billion.

Cerevel Therapeutics, made its debut on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Oct.28, 2020, following a combination with Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp II, a special purpose acquisition company.

CERE has traded in a range of $19.86 to $41.46 in the last 1 year. As of this writing, the stock is at $30.82, up 0.26%.

