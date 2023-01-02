logo
Breaking News
  

Eurozone Factory Slowdown Softens As Supply Chain, Inflation Pressures Ease

By Renju Jaya   ✉   | Published:
eurozonepmi nov23 02jan23 lt

Downturn in the euro area manufacturing slowed in the final month of 2022 amid healing supply chains and softening inflationary pressures, final results of the purchasing managers' survey from S&P Global showed Monday.

The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to a three-month high of 47.8 in December from 47.1 in November. The reading came in line with the flash estimate.

Among sectors, consumer and intermediate goods manufacturing logged deterioration, while capital goods production showed a marginal growth.

The PMI survey showed that output contracted for the seventh straight month in December, but the latest pace of fall was the weakest since June.

New order inflows dropped in line with the trend in output. A slower fall in new export businesses helped to alleviate the decline in overall new orders.

There was a sharp fall in backlogs of work in December. Manufacturers consequently cut back hiring, with the job creation rising at the slowest pace in nearly two years.

The survey showed softening of inflationary pressures in December. Input cost inflation was the weakest since November 2020. Selling prices grew at the weakest rate since March 2021 as firms tried to pass through the lower expenses to their clients.

Finally, the business sentiment improved for the second straight month, rising further from October's two-and-a-half-year low.

Potential fiscal and monetary policy changes, the impact on supply chains and commodity prices from the changing response to COVID-19 in China and the possibility of sharply changing energy prices amid the changing geopolitical situation are the key threat to the stability, Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.

Driven by a further reduction in supply chain frictions, Germany's factory PMI rose to a three-month high. The S&P Global/BME PMI advanced to 47.1 from 46.2 in the prior month. The flash estimate was 47.4.

France's manufacturing sector shrank further with output and new orders falling for a seventh successive month. Nonetheless, the pace of contraction softened. The factory PMI advanced to 49.2 in December from 48.3 a month ago.

Italy's manufacturing sector remained mired in a downturn during December. The PMI posted 48.5 in December, up slightly from 48.4 in November and matched expectations.

Spain's manufacturing PMI advanced to 46.4 in December from 45.7 in the previous month. The score was also above economists' forecast of 46.2.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Yamaha Recalls Viking Off-Road Side-by-Side Vehicles
Newnan, Georgia-based Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corp. of America is recalling certain Viking off-road side-by-side vehicles due to crash and injury hazards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said. The recall involves about 500 units of Model Year 2022 Yamaha Viking Off-Road Side-by-Side passenger vehicles.
Southwest Airlines To Resume Normal Operations On Friday, Offers Refund
Troubled Southwest Airlines Co., which went through massive flight cancellations amid severe winter storm and scheduling issues, said it plans to return to normal operations with minimal disruptions on Friday, December 30. The company also offered refunds to affected passengers. Southwest has been experiencing an operational meltdown following last week's winter storm that had disrupted the travel
ZLINE Recalls Gas Ranges
Reno, Nevada-based ZLINE Kitchen and Bath is recalling about 28,000 units of gas ranges citing serious risk of injury or death from carbon monoxide poisoning, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced. The recall involves the oven compartment of ZLINE 30-inch and 36-inch RG gas ranges. The affected model numbers include RG30, RGS-30, RGB-30, RG36, RGS-36, and RGB-36.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap