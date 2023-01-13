U2 Reimagining 40 Songs For New Album 'Songs Of Surrender'

U2 have reimagined 40 songs from their catalog for a new album, Songs of Surrender.

"Pride (In The Name Of Love)," the first track from the new set of recordings has been released.

The album is a companion to Bono's recent memoir, "Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story." The album is set to arrive on March 17.

Songs Of Surrender was curated and produced by The Edge. It will see the band revisit some of the most celebrated songs of their 40+ year career, including "With Or Without You," "One," "Beautiful Day," "Sunday Bloody Sunday" and "Invisible."

"Music allows you to time travel," explained The Edge, "And we became curious to find out what it would be like to bring our early songs back with us to the present day and give them the benefit, or otherwise, of a 21st century reimagining."

"The process of selecting which songs to revisit started with a series of demos. I looked at how a song would hang together if all but the bare essential elements were taken away. The other main aim was to find ways to bring intimacy into the songs, as most of them were originally written with live concert performance in mind," he added.

Tracklist:

Side 1 - The Edge

1. One

2. Where The Streets Have No Name

3. Stories For Boys

4. 11 O'Clock Tick Tock

5. Out Of Control

6. Beautiful Day

7. Bad

8. Every Breaking Wave

9. Walk On (Ukraine)

10. Pride (In The Name Of Love)



Side 2 - Larry

1. Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses

2. Get Out Of Your Own Way

3. Stuck In A Moment You Can't Get Out Of

4. Red Hill Mining Town

5. Ordinary Love

6. Sometimes You Can't Make It On Your Own

7. Invisible

8. Dirty Day

9. The Miracle Of Joey Ramone

10. City Of Blinding Lights

Side 3 - Adam

1. Vertigo

2. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For

3. Electrical Storm

4. The Fly

5. If God Will Send His Angels

6. Desire

7. Until The End Of The World

8. Song For Someone

9. All I Want Is You

10. Peace On Earth

Side 4 - Bono

1. With Or Without You

2. Stay

3. Sunday Bloody Sunday

4. Lights Of Home

5. Cedarwood Road

6. I Will Follow

7. Two Hearts Beat As One

8. Miracle Drug

9. The Little Things That Give You Away

10. 40

