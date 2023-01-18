Chris Young Shares Two New Songs 'Looking For You,' 'All Dogs Go To Heaven'

Chris Young recently shared two new songs: a romantic new single "Looking For You" and a sentimental new song "All Dogs Go To Heaven."

"Looking For You" was written by Young along with Chris DeStefano, James McNair and Emily Weisband and produced by Young and DeStefano. The track is a follow-up to back-to-back No. 1s "Famous Friends" and "At The End Of A Bar."

"'Looking For You' came from a place where sometimes you're looking for love and can't find it and then sometimes you give up and then it just smacks you in the face like a freight train," said Young. "I think a lot of people have been through this, when you're not looking for love and find someone and realize, this is perfect."

"I was looking more single every single weekend / Looking for a feeling to get my heart beating / Looking for an up all night long / The right kiss, right song / Looking for a sunrise leading to a sunset / Looking for someone I can spend it with / Then it came around right out of the blue / Yea it turns out / Oh, I was looking for you / Yeah, I was looking for you," Young sings in the chorus.

"All Dogs Go To Heaven" is inspired by Young's own pup, Porter. The track was written by Young along with Corey Crowder and Cale Dodds and produced by Young and Crowder.

"I met Porter when he was basically baked potato sized and now he's a 115 pound tank of a German Shepherd and I love this dog," shared Young. "I think regardless of whether you have a pet of any kind, you can relate to 'All Dogs Go To Heaven' and it's the idea that they'll be waiting on you when you get up there."





