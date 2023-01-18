Madonna Announces 40th Anniversary 'The Celebration Tour'

Madonna has announced "The Celebration Tour" highlighting her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40 plus years.

Madonna announced the dates for her global tour in an iconic viral video paying homage to her groundbreaking 1991 documentary, Truth or Dare, featuring Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, and Eric Andre.

The video culminates with Amy Schumer daring the best-selling female solo touring artist to go on tour and perform her four decades of mega hits.

Produced by Live Nation, the 35-city global tour will kick off with its North American leg on July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and more.

In Europe, Madonna will hit 11 cities throughout the fall, including London, Barcelona, Paris, and Stockholm, among others. The Celebration Tour will wrap up at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on December 1.

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," said Madonna.

Bob the Drag Queen, a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue, will perform as a special guest across all dates on the global tour.

Tickets go on sale on January 20 and January 27 at 10am local time at madonna.com/tour.

The 2023 Celebration tour North American dates:

July 15 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

July 18 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

July 22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

July 25 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

July 27 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

July 30 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

August 2 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

August 5 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

August 7 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

August 9 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

August 13 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

August 19 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

August 23 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 24 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 30 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sept. 2 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 5 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Sept. 7 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Sept. 9 - Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

Sept. 13 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sept. 18 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 21 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX

Sept. 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Oct. 4 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Oct. 7 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

European Dates:

Oct. 14 - London, UK @ The O2

Oct. 21 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

Oct. 25 - Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

Oct. 28 - Stockholm, SE @ Tele2

Nov. 1 - Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

Nov. 6 - Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

Nov. 12 - Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

Nov. 13 - Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

Nov. 15 - Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

Nov. 23 - Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

Nov. 28 - Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

Dec. 1 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

(Photo: Ricardo Gomes)

