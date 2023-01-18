Madonna Announces 40th Anniversary 'The Celebration Tour'

Madonna has announced "The Celebration Tour" highlighting her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40 plus years.
Madonna announced the dates for her global tour in an iconic viral video paying homage to her groundbreaking 1991 documentary, Truth or Dare, featuring Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, and Eric Andre.
The video culminates with Amy Schumer daring the best-selling female solo touring artist to go on tour and perform her four decades of mega hits.
Produced by Live Nation, the 35-city global tour will kick off with its North American leg on July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and more.
In Europe, Madonna will hit 11 cities throughout the fall, including London, Barcelona, Paris, and Stockholm, among others. The Celebration Tour will wrap up at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on December 1.
"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," said Madonna.
Bob the Drag Queen, a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue, will perform as a special guest across all dates on the global tour.
Tickets go on sale on January 20 and January 27 at 10am local time at madonna.com/tour.
The 2023 Celebration tour North American dates:
July 15 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
July 18 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
July 22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
July 25 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
July 27 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
July 30 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
August 2 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
August 5 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
August 7 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
August 9 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
August 13 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
August 19 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
August 23 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 24 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 30 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Sept. 2 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Sept. 5 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Sept. 7 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Sept. 9 - Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena
Sept. 13 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Sept. 18 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Sept. 21 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX
Sept. 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
Oct. 4 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Oct. 7 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
European Dates:
Oct. 14 - London, UK @ The O2
Oct. 21 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
Oct. 25 - Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
Oct. 28 - Stockholm, SE @ Tele2
Nov. 1 - Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
Nov. 6 - Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
Nov. 12 - Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
Nov. 13 - Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
Nov. 15 - Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
Nov. 23 - Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
Nov. 28 - Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
Dec. 1 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
(Photo: Ricardo Gomes)
